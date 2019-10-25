FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Pick up this Chelsea Wonderkid on the cheap

The weekend is nearly here, which can only mean one thing; yet another instalment of our FIFA 20 Ultimate Team market analysis! Keep reading to find out the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Chelsea chap is cheap as chips

The talented Chelsea prospect is the stand-out price fluctuation in this week's market analysis, as the young Englishman's price has dropped by -20% on PS4, to just 2000 coins.

Whether you want to invest in him to make a tidy profit or utilise him in your squad, it's a good idea to bring him in now. With 86 acceleration and 85 agility he's a tricky customer for any defender.

READ MORE: Cheap FUT ICON reviews

Other Price Drops

It may be time to invest in these stars whilst their cost is down.

Miralem Pjanic - 10,750 coins (-17.31%) Xbox One

Pjanic has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the best central midfielders in the world, throughout his years of service at Piemonte (Juve). With 88 vision, 91 short passing and 89 ball control, he's an absolute steal at 10,750 coins.

Wissam Ben Yedder - 15000 coins (-16.67%) PS4

Ben Yedder has made a stormer of a start in Ligue 1, with eight goals and one assist in eight appearances. His 89 positioning and 88 finishing suggests he is just as good on the game as real life, so he's definitely worth buying whilst his price has dipped.

READ MORE: FUT First Owner Objectives are brilliant

Fabinho - 41,000 coins (-14.59%) PS4

He may still be over 40,000 coins, but this is just about the best price you'll get for Liverpool's defensive midfield titan. Fabinho is one of the best men about to protect your back four, and will have perfect chemistry for any of you players building a Premier League squad.

Price Rises

If you have these FUT cards, you’ll get a great rate for them right now.

Dimitri Payet - 1500 coins (+99.99%) Xbox One

After a steady decline from late September onwards, Payet's price is well and truly on the way back up. Now could be a great time to jump on his stocks as the market history suggests he will keep rising. His 83 vision, 84 crossing and 84 ball control proves he is a capable playmaker.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – Best Premier League team

Leon Bailey - 1500 coins (+99.92%) PS4

Leon Bailey is an absolute pace merchant. With sprint speed of 90 and 86 agility, it's no wonder FUT players are opting to utilise his talents on the left wing, resulting in a substantial price increase. If he doesn't fit in to your plans, now is the time to cash in on the Jamaican.

Yannick Carrasco - 2000 coins (+66.66%) Xbox One

Carrasco’s FUT card is becoming a bit of a feature card in our market analysis, with the the Belgian's price diving and rising more times than Luis Suarez. With a +66.66% price increase, he may we worth cashing in on.

READ MORE: Best young Centre Backs (CBs) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

However, his 90 sprint speed, 90 agility and 88 dribbling are extremely useful, so you might want to utilise him in your squad.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 4200 (+40%) PS4

Saint-Maximin is showing real glimpses of brilliance at Newcastle in his first Premier League season. He's yet to find the net this season, but surely it's only a matter of time? His eye-catching pace (93 sprint speed) and skills (90 dribbling) have clearly convinced FUT players to sign the Frenchman.

To find all of FUT’s recent price changes, head to FUTBIN’s live market index.

READ MORE: Franck Ribery is not happy with his in-game appearance