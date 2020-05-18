FIFA 20: Liga NOS TOTSSF Luis Diaz SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Colombian has had quite the start to life in Portugal, earning him this TOTS card!

The Liga NOS TOTSSF is here!

The very best performers from Portugal’s top flight so far this season have been recognised and theres some seriously good cards in amongst the pack, including 94-rated Alex Telles and Pizzi as well as a 92-rated Adel Taarabt.

The SBC player of choice is Colombian wide man Luis Diaz, with the Porto man seeing his rating jump up to a 90 OVR!

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC!

NOW WATCH BELOW - The Official Reveal trailer for FIFA 20's TOTY!

You’ll have to be quick if you want Diaz in your side as this SBC will run for just two days! Expiring on Wednesday, May 20.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

As has been the theme with the Monday TOTS launches, there is just one squad that needs submitting in order to unlock this special Diaz card.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Ligue 1 Prediction – Neymar, Mbappe & more

The requirements are as follows:

Luis Diaz

Minimum of one Liga NOS player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

TOTAL COST: 52k PS4 / 53k Xbox One

You can find the solutions to this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

This is one of the best TOTS SBC’s we’ve seen so far.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything we know about FIFA 21

His base stats are obviously very good. His pace is incredible (97 OVR) as is his dribbling (94 OVR), whilst his shooting (87 OVR) is also very strong for a LM. There are questions about his passing though.

But when you delve into the in-game stats you find that he’s going to be very good in front of goal. Diaz has 95-rated attacking positioning, 94 rated composure and 97-rated finishing!

Add a 4* weak foot and 4* skills into the mix and you’ve got a card who is going to be a great super sub and, given his very reasonable price tag, there’s no reason to not go and pick him up!

READ MORE: How PS5 hardware will enhance FIFA 21’s graphics