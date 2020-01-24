BREAKING* FIFA 20 Headliners Team 2 Players: All the new Ultimate Team cards revealed – Aubameyang, Sterling, Werner & more

The second batch of FIFA 20 Headliners is now available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

With some heavyweight items to find in packs from the FUT store, we profile all the new cards available.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (OVR – Headliners 89)

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rewarded for his strong first half of the season with a Headliners card.

The striker has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, as the Gunners look to go deep in the Europa League.

Capa (OVR 78 – Headliners 84)

Defenders don’t get recognised enough for their form, so it’s great to see Sevilla’s right back Capa included in Team 2.

The Spaniard has two goals and four assists in La Liga so far this campaign, with Los Rojiblancos lying in fourth place in the division.

Thomas Delaney (OVR 82 – Headliners 84)

Thomas Delaney was one of Borussia Dortmund’s most consistent performers last season, but has been injury-plagued this term.

It’s a surprise to see the Danish international included, but with an 84 in-form already under his belt, perhaps he can kick-on in the second half of the season.

James Maddison (OVR 79 – Headliners 86)

James Maddison has been one of the Premier League’s top performers, and has been a central figure as Leicester close in on sealing a Champions League spot.

The new England international sees his Headliners card move to central midfield, the same has his two in-form cards this season.

Lucas Digne (OVR 83 – Headliners 86)

Frenchman Lucas Digne has been a great addition to the Everton line-up since his arrival from Barcelona in 2018.

The 26-year-old has six assists to his name season as the Toffees look to climb the table under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Marco Reus (OVR 88 – Headliners 90)

A second Borussia Dortmund player, their captain Marco Reus has the joy of lining up alongside Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and new signing Erling Braut Haaland.

As a result, German international Reus has 10 goals and six assists under his belt this term.

Nicolas Tagliafico (OVR 82 – Headliners 87)

The answer to the Ajax Headliner riddle that was leaked before the reveal, Nicolas Tagliafico has emerged as a world class left back over the last 18 months.

The Argentine international has earned three rare Ultimate Team cards on FIFA 20, meaning his Headliners card reaches 87.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 88 – Headliners 90)

With the Premier League title gone, Raheem Sterling must be frustrated after how well he has performed this season.

The Man City winger has 20 goals and six assists for the Citizens this term, lining up as a left winger.

Thiago Silva (OVR 87 – Headliners 89)

PSG captain Thiago Silva is on course to secure his sixth Ligue 1 title with the club.

The Parisians are eight points clear at the top of the table, having only conceded 14 goals in 20 matches.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 – Headliners 87)

No surprises here, with Timo Werner scoring 25 goals in 26 matches so far this season.

The RB Leipzig man has fired the club to the top of the Bundesliga, linking him with some of the best sides in Europe.

Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

An underrated member of Liverpool’s undefeated side so far this season, Georginio Wijnaldum has missed just one game in that run.

READ MORE: Dele Alli FUT 20 Headliners SBC Analysis

The central midfielder sees his 84 overall improve to an 87 Headliners card, and is the most likely player to receive an overall point boost for winning four games in a row.

Full Headliners Team 2 Squad

FRONT PAGE NEWS: We think Headliners Team 2 is better than the first

Who do you want to pack in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team?

READ MORE: What are FIFA 20’s Headliners?