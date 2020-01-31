FIFA 20 Future Stars: Players hinted in Ultimate Team clue – Rodrygo, Tonali, Kamara & more

FIFA 20’s Future Stars lands inside the next hour, with the first player already arriving in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Three cards appear on the loading screen, hinting as to who we can expect to receive a lucrative ratings boost in the online mode.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Loading Screen

DEADLINE DAY: Who do you think these three players are?

These three cards give you a strong indication as to who is arriving as one of FIFA 20’s Future Stars.

Joao Felix

Likely to be leading the line for the Future Stars is Atletico Madrid record signing Joao Felix.

We predicted the Portuguese international would receive a 93 rating for Future Stars, so it looks like we aren’t far off.

Rodrygo

Following his teammate Vinicius Jr from last year, Rodrygo looks to be the next Real Madrid Brazilian wonderkid to become a Future Star.

The left winger has scored six goals in his first season with Los Blancos first team and is set to take Europe by storm in the current season.

Sandro Tonali

There are few contenders to be the Italian card, but we believe this will be Brescia’s Sandro Tonali.

Dubbed the “New Pirlo”, the defensive midfielder has already racked up 74 appearances for the Serie A club, aged just 19, and is now part of the Azzurri national team.

Other contenders could be Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret and Everton forward Moise Kean.

More clues

Those who were even more eagle-eyed on Reddit have managed to identify some numbers in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team loading graphic.

50.8198, 1.0880 are the coordinates of Portsmouth, UK, the hometown of Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Another set of numbers, 13122016 also appears in the bottom right of the image.

This looks to be a date, 13 December, 2016. This was the debut for both Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Englishman Calvert-Lewin, was part of the Future Stars lat year, so expect this to be the France U21 international Kamara.

One final clue is some jumbled up letters in the top-left of the screen.

These can be assembled to make the manager Felix Magath. He gave Moussa Dembele his first professional start for Fulham back in 2014.

Now leading the line for Lyon after tearing up the Scottish Premiership with Celtic, Dembele has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

