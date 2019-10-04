FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Now is the time to strike on Real Madrid's star striker

Now that FIFA 20 has been on the market for around a week and Ultimate Team is in full swing, it's an apt time to release our first instalment market analysis. Keep reading to find out the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Will Benzema Bounce Back?

Karim Benzema has experienced a substantial negative shift in his FUT PS4 market value; with a percentage decrease of -8.7%, the Frenchman is currently priced at 21,000 coins.

Having scored five goals and bagged an assist in just six La Liga games so far this season, his value reduction can not be a reflection of his real-life performances.

Therefore, his lower price is likely due to his FUT card's lack of strong physical traits. In an era when speed and strength are favoured on FIFA, the Real Madrid man only has 80 rated strength and 74 rated sprint speed.

READ MORE: Ruud Gullit’s FUT card costs more than a Chelsea season ticket!

Don't let these stats deter you from purchasing the Frenchman, as his 90 rated ball control, 88 positioning and 84 finishing more than make up for it.

In addition, being of French nationality and playing in the La Liga, means Benzema is a versatile card for your FUT squad. With his price likely to rise again, the 87 rated striker is an absolute steal for 21,000 coins.

Other Price Drops

It could be time to pick up these stars on the cheap.

Corentin Tolisso - 5000 coins (-12.28%) Xbox One

With stats of 86 rated long passing and 84 short passing, Tolisso seems like an ideal candidate to instigate attacks from the middle of the park. Therefore, it's difficult to understand his drop in price, but it may have something to do with his lack of play time this season with Bayern.

Either way, Tolisso's price is sure to rise again, so buying him now could be a profitable investment.

Philippe Coutinho - 68,000 coins (-4.22%) PS4

With two goals and two assists in five Bundesliga appearances this season, Coutinho's stats of 90 dribbling, 88 long shots and 86 vision reflect the left winger's quality.

He may be expensive, but his price may well increase again, so there could be profit to be made in the Brazilian.

READ MORE: The best formation to use on Ultimate Team

Romelu Lukaku - 19,750 coins (-4.82%) PS4

After a fast start to his Italian career, with two goals in his first two games, Lukaku only managed one goal in the following 5 appearances. The Belgian's slump in form combined with his woeful 64 rated acceleration is likely the reason behind his decreasing market value.

Nevertheless, with a huge 95 rated strength and 84 rated finishing, Lukaku still has plenty to offer, being a cheaper alternative to other 85 rated strikers.

Riyad Mahrez - 26,000 coins (-4.59%) PS4

Having to compete for your spot with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva would be difficult for any player. Mahrez's restricted game time is likely the reason behind his 4.59% decrease in market value. After all, with 87 acceleration, 90 dribbling and 92 agility, it's unlikely to be due to his FIFA 20 stats.

For just 26,000 coins, the Algerian winger could well be worth snapping up.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Full Review

Price Rises

If you have any of these items, there is no better time to sell them on the transfer market.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 5600 coins (+211.12%) Xbox One

Hudson-Odoi is a bright prospect for Chelsea, getting himself one assist in one Premier League appearance so far this season. The 18 year old has stats of 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed and 82 dribbling; this explains his price inflation as he has strong attributes for a silver FUT card.

Andriy Yarmolenko - 1800 coins (+63.63%) PS4 / 2000 coins (+185.74%) Xbox One

Yarmolenko only managed 10 appearances for West Ham last season, but seems to have come good recently with three goals so far in the Premier League. With 86 rated dribbling, 83 ball control and 83 long shots, it's no wonder his price has rocketed.

Daniel James - 3800 coins (+35.73%) PS4 / 6500 coins (+14.03%) Xbox One

When 21 year old Daniel James joined Manchester United over the summer he was set to be one for the future. However, he has already achieved three Premier League goals in seven appearances and won regular game time.

With a blistering 94 rated acceleration and sprint speed, it's easy to see why FUT players are willing to pay more for the Welshman.

READ MORE: The seven best formations on the game

Yannick Carrasco - 2800 coins (+21.74%) PS4 / 3000 coins (+11.11%) Xbox One

With the Chinese Super League starting in March and ending in November, Carrasco's season is almost over. He has scored 14 goals and bagged seven assists in 21 appearances, so you can understand why he has stats of 90 sprint speed, 88 dribbling and 80 finishing.

His price may have risen, but the Belgian man is more than affordable at just 2800 coins.

Mateo Kovacic - 1400 coins (+16.67%) Xbox One

Kovacic's stats alone explain why his FUT price has increased. As a Premier League centre mid with 88 rated sprint speed, 89 ball control and 86 dribbling, all at the affordable price of 1400 coins, it's no wonder his price has risen.

To find all of FUT's recent price changes, head to FUTBIN's live market index.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Complete Controls Guide