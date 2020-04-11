FIFA 20: Flashback Hulk SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

He’s incredible! The Brazilian forward has a new special card which can be picked up now.

The SBC’s keep coming thick and fast!

You may have been distracted by the fact that all the FUT Birthday players are now available in packs, but that hasn’t stopped EA from treating us to yet another Flashback SBC.

This one features Brazilian winger and former FIFA favourite Hulk, now of Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

Here is all the key information you need to know about the SBC.

Expiry Date

This Flashback Hulk card will remain available via the Squad Build Challenge for six days, expiring on Friday, April 17.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There is only one squad which needs to be submitted in order to unlock this special Hulk card. The requirements are as follows:

Flashback Hulk

Minimum of one Brazilian player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Exactly 11 players in the squad

TOTAL COST: 196k PS4 / 190k Xbox One

You can find the necessary solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Player Review

This isn’t a bad card, and the position change makes it all the more appealing.

His 89 pace coupled with the 91 physicality – including 96 physical – will make him a tough player to knock off the ball one-on-one, although his 95 finishing isn’t great if you’re looking to play him as an out-and-out striker.

4*/4* is good enough for this stage of FIFA and although EA bring him into the game as a CF, we’d recommend playing him as a CAM as his 91 dribbling and 87 passing far outweigh that below par finishing.

He’ll be a fun card to use, but you’re not going to be missing out massively if you give this one a miss.