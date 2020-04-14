FIFA 20: Flashback Christian Fuchs SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

He was a key member of that infamous Leicester squad and he’s been boosted in FIFA 20.

Another day, another Flashback SBC.

This time it comes courtesy of a key member of one of football’s great fairytale stories, Leicester City left back Christian Fuchs.

The Austrian joined Leicester City in 2015 for just under £3M. Who would have thought he’d be a Premier League winner less than twelve months later…

Here is everything you need to know about this Flashback Fuchs SBC.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

This Flashback Fuchs SBC will run for five days, expiring on Sunday, April 19.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which need to be submitted in order to unlock this Flashback Fuchs card. The requirements are as follows:

Leicester City

Minimum of one Leicester City player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments player(s)

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Exactly 11 players in the squad

Reward: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Cost: 34k PS4 / 36k Xbox One

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Serie A prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments player(s)

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Exactly 11 players in the squad

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 147k PS4 / 147k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 181k PS4 / 183k Xbox One

You can find all the solutions over on FUTBIN here.

Fuchs In-Game Stats

Worth it?

This Fuchs card is very good in terms of his stats, there’s no questioning that. His pace – consisting of 88 sprint speed and 88 acceleration – is very good for a full back as is his ridiculous 97-rated physicality – with maxed out 99 ratings in jumping, stamina and aggression!

His passing is very good too – particularly his short passing and crossing – but unless you play him as a LWB in a five at the back formation, he’s unlikely to see much of the ball.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Countdown – Everything we know about the biggest FUT promo of the year

His 3* skills and 2* weak foot means he’d struggle if you chose to move him inside as a central midfielder and, despite his impressive stats, you’re looking at near 200k for an untradeable left back at the beginning of April…

Now if you’ve got the cash to spare, then he’ll be a good addition theres no doubt about it. But if you’re on a budget, we’d avoid this one.