FIFA 20: Flashback Adel Taarabt SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

His card on FIFA 13 was simply incredible and now you can relive it on FIFA 20!

The SBC’s continue to come thick and fast and this Flashback card is one for the ages.

Former QPR star Adel Taarabt, now of Benfica, was one of the hottest properties in FIFA back in 13, and now you can roll back the years with this new Flashback SBC.

Here’s all the key information you need to know about the CAM’s new card.

The Flashback Adel Taarabt SBC will expire on Friday, April 3

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There is only one squad which you have to submit in order to unlock this Taarabt card, it is as follows:

Flashback Adel Taarabt

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Exactly 11 players in the Squad

TOTAL COST: 40k PS4 / 40k Xbox One

You can find all the information to complete the SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Taarabt In-Game Stats

Worth it?

Well let’s be honest, there’s going to be very few of you with Primera Liga sides at this stage of FIFA, so unless you’ve got an array of Icons, Taarabt is likely to be a super-sub, but that’s not so bad.

For anyone who knows Taarabt’s game, it won’t be a surprise to see his 5* skills, the 4* weak foot is also going to come in handy. His 88 pace and 92 dribbling will make him a menace on the ball, although his 80-rated finishing and 84-rated long shots are slightly disappointing.

But for an estimated 40k, you really can’t complain. If you’re after an impact midfielder for your side, then look no further.

