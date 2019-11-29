FIFA 20 ePremier League - Grand Prize Revealed!

So it's official - one of the biggest events in esports, the ePremier League, will have a hefty prize fund for whichever gamers are skilled enough to reach the finals of the prestigious tournament.

Registration opened at 9am on Monday 4th November, and with the qualifiers commencing on the 2nd December you better act fast if you want to be in with a chance of winning the grand prize.

How much are we talking?

The total prize pool has been confirmed at a whopping £40,000 with the winner taking half of the total prize money!

Prize Breakdown:

Winner: £20,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Console finals runner-ups: £5,000 each

So the four players who make it to the PS4 and Xbox One finals will be guaranteed a prize of at least £5,000 each.

How to Register

Registration for the ePL opened at 9am on Monday 4th November. You can register by submitting your details here.

A tournament to remember

The news of a prize fund adds even more excitement to an already momentous final.

The finals will broadcast live on Sky Sports, the Premier League’s Facebook Watch channel and the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel.

It's also worth noting that performing well in ePremier League will earn players the bonus of valuable season-long EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Points used to qualify for the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Playoffs.