header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

29 Nov 2019

FIFA 20 ePremier League - Grand Prize Revealed!

FIFA 20 ePremier League - Grand Prize Revealed!

The ePL have revealed a mega prize pool ahead of the prestigious esports tournament next week.

Jump To
link decal

How much are we talking?

link decal

How to Register

link decal

A tournament to remember

So it's official - one of the biggest events in esports, the ePremier League, will have a hefty prize fund for whichever gamers are skilled enough to reach the finals of the prestigious tournament.

Registration opened at 9am on Monday 4th November, and with the qualifiers commencing on the 2nd December you better act fast if you want to be in with a chance of winning the grand prize.

How much are we talking?

The total prize pool has been confirmed at a whopping £40,000 with the winner taking half of the total prize money!

Prize Breakdown:

  • Winner: £20,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Console finals runner-ups: £5,000 each

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - Best skill moves to use to dominate the ePL

So the four players who make it to the PS4 and Xbox One finals will be guaranteed a prize of at least £5,000 each.

How to Register

Registration for the ePL opened at 9am on Monday 4th November. You can register by submitting your details here.

A tournament to remember

The news of a prize fund adds even more excitement to an already momentous final.

The finals will broadcast live on Sky Sports, the Premier League’s Facebook Watch channel and the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel.

READ MORE: Hashtag Tom’s best two formations to use in the ePL

It's also worth noting that performing well in ePremier League will earn players the bonus of valuable season-long EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Points used to qualify for the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Playoffs.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy