FIFA 20 Career Mode: Best Young Right Wingers (RW & RM) to sign – Gnabry, Bergwijn, Neres & more

These youngsters may not cost as much as Salah or Sterling, but they might one day be of their standard.

Wingers have become vital in modern football and are some teams’ most important points of attack – Think Mane and Salah cutting in off the wings for Liverpool.

These high profile players often come with heavy prices, but if you invest in a young talent you can secure a future superstar for an affordable price.

Keep reading as we list the best young right wingers and midfielders (RW & RM) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

Note that the cards below display FUT ratings, whereas the most up-to-date Career Mode ratings are displayed next to the player names.

How to Choose the best young right wingers (RW & RM) for FIFA 20 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best young right wingers (RW) and right midfielders (RM) aged between 20 and 23 years old. They will all start the 2019/20 season with a rating of at least 76, with the potential to improve to at least 80.

These young wingers could be the stars of the future if nurtured by the right manager.

Bear in mind, occasionally players can even outgrow their potentials, providing they perform exceptionally well for a long period. These high potential youngsters may not cost as much as the finished articles, but be prepared to part with a large proportion of your transfer budget.

For a full list of ALL the best young wingers (RW & RM) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Serge Gnabry (OVR 85 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Position(s): RM, LM, RW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Value: £42.8 million (Release Clause: £73.7 million)

Wage: £117,000 a week

After a one-year loan spell at Hoffenheim, Gnabry had an outstanding first season with Bayern. He was massively instrumental in the German club’s treble-winning season and was awarded player of the season, ahead of Kimmich and Lewandowski.

In FIFA 20 his superb stats reflect his 2018/19 season. His £73.7 million release clause and £117,000 a week wage is a hefty price, but one that is well worth paying.

Achraf Hakimi (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 20

Position(s): RM, RB, LB

Club: Borussia Dortmund (on loan)

Country: Morocco

Value: £27 million

Wage: £59,000 a week

Many of you may be surprised to see Achraf Hakimi on this list, but with Dortmund playing a back three, the Moroccan’s FIFA 20 primary position is now set as a right midfielder.

With strong crossing and defending abilities, combined with his rapid sprint speed, Hakimi can cover your entire right flank. You’ll have to wait for his loan deal to end before signing Hakimi, at which [point he’ll cost you around £40 million.

Steven Bergwijn (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 21

Position(s): RW, CAM, LW

Club: Tottenham

Country: Netherlands

Value: £27 million (Release Clause: £53.3 million)

Wage: £81,000 a week

A product of the PSV youth system, Bergwijn had a breakthrough season for the Dutch team last year, netting 14 league goals and getting 12 league assists. His impressive performances earned him a move to Spurs in January 2020.

He may have only just moved clubs, but if you activate his £53.3 million release clause, you can sign the Dutch winger immediately – although, you’ll have to offer around £100,000 a week in wages.

David Neres

Age: 22

Position(s): RW, CAM

Club: Ajax

Country: Brazil

Value: £21.6 million (Release Clause: £31.9 million)

Wage: £23,000 a week

Ajax’s Brazilian right winger is one of the most promising youngsters in the modern game. With 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions in the 2018/19 season, it’s a surprise no one has snapped up David Neres yet.

On FIFA 20, signing David Neres is a no-brainer. The Brazilian can be signed for his £31.9 million release clause and you’ll only have to offer him around £60,000 a week in wages – not bad at all for a player with 86 potential.

Hirving Lozano (OVR 81 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): RW, LW, ST

Club: Napoli

Country: Mexico

Value: £20.7 million (Release Clause: £36.7 million)

Wage: £64,000 a week

After two years with PSV, Hirving Lozano earned himself a move to Serie A side, Napoli. He’s made 23 appearances for the Italian side so far, but has only managed three goals and two assists.

Nevertheless, with an 85 potential on FIFA 20 and the capability to play across a number of positions, he’s worth picking up for his £36.7 million release clause – you’ll have to offer him £80,000 a week in wages.

Viktor Tsygankov (OVR 80 – POT 86)

Age: 21

Position(s): RM, LM

Club: Dynamo Kiev

Country: Ukraine

Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £44.3 million)

Wage: £450 a week

Viktor Tsygankov achieved an extraordinary 11 goals and six assists in just 22 league games last season. He also bagged himself two goals and four assists in the Europa League.

He’ll cost you £35 million and low wages at £30,000 a week, so Tsygankov is certainly worth a punt. With a bit of training, he could create some serious chances from your right-wing.

Melendo (OVR 80 – POT 86)

Age: 21

Position(s): RM, CM

Club: Espanyol

Country: Spain

Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £42.4 million)

Wage: £23,000 a week

Melendo made 11 appearances in the 16/17 La Liga season at just 19 years of age. Since then he has achieved consistent game time, but is yet to blow anyone away with his scoring or assist stats. Maybe your club could help him fulfill his potential.

The Spaniard is set to cost you his £38 million and £40,000 a week in wages. But with excellent balance, dribbling and passing he’s a decent playmaker to have on your right flank.

Carlos Soler (OVR 80 – POT 86)

Age: 22

Position(s): RM, LM, CM

Club: Valencia

Country: Spain

Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £42.4 million)

Wage: £32,000 a week

Soler joined Valencia when he was 17-years-old and has slowly worked his way into the first team. Last year he made 51 appearances for the Spanish side and got himself 4 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

However, he could be achieving much higher numbers if you were to unlock his full potential of 86. The Spaniard will set you back £37 million and £40,000 a week.

Raphinha

Age: 22

Position(s): RM, RW

Club: Stade Rennais

Country: Brazil

Value: £18 million (Release Clause: £35.6 million)

Wage: £39,000 a week

Raphinha switched Portugal for France last summer after he made the move to Stade Rennais. With five goals and three assists in 22 Ligue 1 appearances, the Brazilian has had a steady start to his first season in France.

You can secure the Brazilian’s services for his £35.6 million release clause, but you’ll have to up his wages to £60,000 a week.

Ismaila Sarr (OVR 78 – POT 88)

Age: 21

Position(s): RM, LM

Club: Watford

Country: Senegal

Value: £15.3 million (Release Clause: £32.1 million)

Wage: £42,000 a week

Ismaila Sarr made the move to Watford last summer after two seasons with Stade Rennais. He’s had a great first season in the Premier League, with five goals and four assists so far this season.

His release clause of just £32.1 million is well worth activating if you’re looking for a wide player for years to come, as Sarr can reach a whopping 88 overall. You’ll have to offer around £60,000 a week in wages to lure him away from Watford.

All the best young wingers (RW & RM) on FIFA 20

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W S. Gnabry 23 RM LM RW Bayern Munich Germany 85 87 £42.8m £117k A. Hakimi 20 RM RB LB Dortmund* Morocco 82 87 £27m £59k Steven Bergwijn 21 RW CAM LW Spurs Netherlands 82 87 £27m £81k D. Neres 22 RW CAM Ajax Brazil 81 86 £21.6m £23k H. Lozano 23 RW LW ST Napoli Mexico 81 85 £20.7m £64k V. Tsygankov 21 RM LM Dynamo Kiev Ukraine 80 86 £18.5m £450 Melendo 21 RM CM Espanyol Spain 80 86 £18.5m £23k Carlos Soler 22 RM LM CM Valencia Spain 80 86 £18.5m £32k Raphinha 22 RM RW Stade Rennais Brazil 80 85 £18m £39k I. Sarr 21 RM LM Watford Senegal 78 88 £15.3m £42k Y. Atal 23 RW RB Nice Algeria 78 86 £14m £30k A. Traore 23 RW RWB Wolves Spain 78 84 £12.6m £65k C. Under 21 RM RW Roma Turkey 78 84 £13.1m £28k S. Chukwueze 20 RM Villarreal Nigeria 77 86 £12.6m £21k K. Diatta 20 RM LM Club Brugge Senegal 77 86 £12.6m £16k C. Stengs 20 RW AZ Alkmaar Netherlands 77 86 £12.6m £9k D. James 21 RM LM Man United Wales 77 83 £11.3m £62k E. Buendia 22 RM Norwich Argentina 77 83 £10.8m £37k H. Wilson 22 RM RW Bournemouth* Wales 77 84 £11.3m £47k B. Traore 23 RW RM Lyon Burkina Faso 77 81 £10.4m £51k

*on loan

A great way to utilise your Career Mode transfer budget is through contract expiry signings.

Players who are in the final six months of their contract can be signed on pre-contract agreements for free, meaning you don’t have to exhaust your entire budget to bring in top-class players.

Head here for everything you need to know about contract expiry signings and which top talents are available for pre-contract agreements in FIFA 20.