FIFA 20: All the New Licensed Stadiums in the game - Red Bull Arena, Champions League Final venue & more

EA Sports have delivered unrivalled gaming authenticity with 90 licensed stadiums from around the world, ranging from the New York Red Bulls’ Red Bull Arena to Liverpool's iconic home ground Anfield.

Play in your team’s home ground in any offline game mode,

or just add your favourite stadium to your club in Ultimate

Team by

using FUT packs or the Transfer Market.

In addition to these stadiums, you’ll also be able to experience authentic street football in 17 brand new playgrounds in Volta Football. These playgrounds are based in iconic locations from all around the world, such as Amsterdam, Tokyo, Miami, Cape Town and London

Here’s the full list of stadiums available in FIFA 20, with the new grounds in bold.

Premier League

Anfield - LiverpoolBramall Lane - Sheffield UnitedCarrow Road - NorwichEmirates Stadium - ArsenalEtihad Stadium - Manchester CityGoodison Park - EvertonKing Power Stadium - LeicesterLondon Stadium - West HamMolineux Stadium - WolvesOld Trafford - Manchester UnitedSelhurst Park - Crystal PalaceSt. James' Park - NewcastleSt. Mary's Stadium - SouthamptonStamford Bridge - ChelseaThe Amex Stadium - Brighton & Hove AlbionTottenham Hotspur Stadium - TottenhamTurf Moor - BurnleyVicarage Road - WatfordVilla Park - Aston VillaVitality Stadium - Bournemouth

English Football League

Cardiff City Stadium - CardiffCraven Cottage - FulhamFratton Park - PortsmouthKCOM Stadium - HullKirklees Stadium - Huddersfield TownKiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - QPRLiberty Stadium - SwanseaRiverside Stadium - MiddlesboroughStadium of Light - SunderlandStoke City FC Stadium - StokeThe Hawthorns - West Brom

Ligue 1 Conforama

Groupama Stadium - LyonOrange Vélodrome - MarseilleParc des Princes - PSG

Serie A

San Siro - AC Milan / Inter MilanStadio Olimpico - Lazio / Roma

Rest Of World

Donbass Arena - Shakthar DonestkOtkritie Arena - Spartak Moscow

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff Arena - Ajax

MLS

BC Place Stadium - Vancouver WhitecapsCenturyLink Field - Seattle SoundersDignity Health Sports Park - LA GalaxyMercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta UnitedRed Bull Arena - New York Red Bulls

Liga BBVA MX

Estadio Azteca - Club America / Mexico

Saudi Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City - Al-Ahli / Al-IttihadKing Fahd Stadium - Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr

Meiji Yasuda J1

Panasonic Stadium Suita - Gamba Osaka

International

Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadıum - Turkey / 2020 UEFA Champions League finalWembley Stadium - England

Bundesliga

BayArena - Bayer LeverkusenBORUSSIA-PARK - Borussia MonchengladbachCommerzbank-Arena - Eintracht FrankfurtDüsseldorf-Arena - Fortuna DusseldorfOlympiastadion - Hertha BerlinOpel Arena - MainzPreZero Arena - HoffenheimRheinEnergieStadion - FC KolnRed Bull Arena - RB LeipzigVELTINS-Arena- SchalkeVolkswagen Arena - Wolfsburgwohninvest Weserstadion - Werder BremenWWK Arena - Augsburg

La Liga Santander

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez - GetafeEstadio ABANCA-Balaídos - Celta VigoEstadio Benito Villamarín - Real BetisEstadio Ciutat de València - LevanteEstadio de la Cerámica - VillarrealEstadio de Mendizorroza - Deportivo AlavesEstadio José Zorrilla - Real ValladolidEstadio Mestalla - ValenciaEstadio San Mamés - Athletic Club de BilbaoEstadio Santiago Bernabéu - Real MadridMunicipal de Butarque - LeganesMunicipal de Ipurua - EibarRamón Sánchez-Pizjuán - SevillaRCDE Stadium - EspanyolReale Seguros Stadium - Real SociedadWanda Metropolitano - Atletico Madrid

La Liga SmartBank

Estadio El Alcoraz - HuescaEstadio ABANCA-Riazor - Deportivo La CorunaEstadio de Gran Canaria - Las PalmasEstadio de Montilivi - Estadi MontilviEstadio de Vallecas - Rayo VallecanoEstadio La Rosaleda - Malaga

Generic

Al Jayeed StadiumAloha ParkArena del CentenarioArena D'OroCourt LaneCrown LaneEastpoint ArenaEl GrandiosoEl LibertadorEstadio de las ArtesEstadio El MedioEstadio Presidente G.LopesEuro ParkFeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)Forest Park StadiumIvy LaneMolton RoadO DromoSanderson ParkStade MunicipalStadio ClassicoStadion 23. MajStadion EuropaStadion HangukStadion NederStadion OlympikTown ParkUnion Park StadiumWaldstadion