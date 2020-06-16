FIFA 20: Bundesliga POTM - Kai Havertz claims May award!

With the Bundesliga returning in mid-May, EA has just unveiled the first Player of the Month (POTM) since lockdown!

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz claims May's POTM award - keep reading to see his brand new card.

Kai Havertz wins Bundesliga POTM

The German midfielder earns himself a 90-rated POTM card for his top-class performances in May - check it out below!

Havertz may only be 21-years-old, but the midfielder has had a phenomenal season, marking himself as one of the best young talents in the game.

Havertz played four Bundesliga matches in May, scoring five goals and taking over captaincy duties in three of them.

He's certainly a worthy winner of the Bundesliga POTM Award!

His card is now available to earn through a Squad Building Challenge, available for a limited time.

