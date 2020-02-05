BREAKING* FIFA 20 Bundesliga POTM January: Six man shortlist announced - Lewandowski, Haaland, Sancho & more

The first month of 2020 has been and gone and still, the Bundesliga title race remains as close as ever.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich currently sit pretty at the top of the table, but just a point ahead of nearest rivals RB Leipzig - with an Erling Haaland boosted Dortmund just three points behind the league leaders.

Paderborn and Fortuna currently occupy the automatic relegation spots whilst Werder Bremen are the side looking at the relegation playoffs as things stand.

With a winter break in operation through the first couple of weeks of the month, there have only been two games played by most sides, but which individuals stood out and have made the shortlist for January POTM?

Robert Lewandowski

Surprise surprise, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is once again in the running for the Bundesliga Player of the Month for January.

The Polish forward featured in both of his sides games in the month, scoring a goal in each as Der FCB picked up six points from a possible six as they continue to set the pace for the chasing pack.

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund also came out of January with a 100% record, winning both of their games, with their irresistible forward line looking unstoppable at the moment - racking up ten goals in two outings.

Winger Jadon Sancho played a key role in those wins, picking up two goals alongside a couple of assists as Dortmund maintained the pressure on the top of the table.

Erling Haaland

What a start to life in the Bundesliga it has been for Erling Haaland!

The young Norweigan had the eyes of the world on him when he came on as a second half substitute against Augsburg a fortnight ago but few could have predicted what would happen next - netting a 20-minute hat-trick to firmly establish himself as a fan favourite.

He went on to grab a further two goals in the 5-1 drubbing of FC Koln. A real front runner for this months award.

Ivan Perisic

The second Bayern Munich man in the running for this months award is Croatian wide man Ivan Perisic.

Perisic has been utilised as a centre forward in the latter stages of Bayern’s matches this month, helping himself to a goal and an assist for the league leaders.

It seems unlikely that he will win the award but he has a punters chance.

Leon Goretzka

The third - and final - Bayern Munich player to make the six-man shortlist is centre midfielder Leon Goretzka.

As a holding midfielder in a team littered with attacking talent, it is rare to see Goretzka amongst the goals for Bayern, but he did nick one in the 5-0 rout of Schalke last weekend. He also notched two assists.

Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen were another side to come out of January with a 100% record, picking up wins against struggling Paderborn and Fortuna.

Kai Havertz picked up a goal in each of the games alongside a solitary assist as his side kept their outside hopes of a Champions League spot alive.