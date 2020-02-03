FIFA 20: TOTW 21 predictions – 5 strikers who should make the Ultimate Team of the Week

It was another wild week in the world of football, with many players making a very strong case to get a new in-form card in FIFA Ultimate Team.

In England it was Liverpool’s weekend, as they saw their lead atop the Premier League grow to 22 points as they strolled to a 4-0 win over Southampton.

Meanwhile in Germany, the race for the title drew closer. With RB Leipzig and Monchengladbach drawing, and Dortmund and Bayern winning, the gap between first and fourth shrunk to just three points.

There will be 23 players recognised as TOTW players, but here we’re going to focus on just the strikers.

These five guys had great weeks and should be among the 23 to have a fresh new card with a ratings boost.

Any player included in the TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall (OVR) will stay their latest in-form (IF) card rating.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – SIF 95)

Ronaldo extended an immense run of form, scoring two penalties in Juve’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina. The goals marked the ninth straight game he has scored, and were goals 13 and 14 in that stretch, bringing his Serie A tally to 19.

Already one of the best players in the game, already with an IF, this version of him will be incredible. His shooting rating should receive a nice boost as he’ll be lethal from anywhere on the pitch.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 – FIF 90)

Like Ronaldo, Immobile scored twice in a convincing win for his team, as Lazio stormed to a 5-1 win over Spal. Both of his goals came in the first half, the first in the third minute, extending his Serie A total to 25 goals.

He has been lethal this season, as his 25 league goals in 21 matches shows. He is the first Serie A player to ever score that many goals in the first 21 matches, and is leading the race for the European Golden Shoe. Expect his shooting rating to get an upgrade.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85 – TIF 88)

While Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo to help them with their goalscoring issue, Lukaku is back to his best in Serie A with Inter – while Inter are holding a Premier League reunion, for what it’s worth.

His fifth brace of the season came this weekend against Udinese as he brought his goal tally to 20 in all competitions. Another IF card would see him become on of the more dangerous strikers in FUT.

Leandro Fernandez (OVR 75 – IF 81)

Fernandez has only played in three league games since returning to Independiente from his loan with Velez Sarsfield, and in those three games he has scored once and notched two assists.

Impressively, both of his assists and his goal all came in this week’s win over Rosario Central. He grabbed the second goal of the game and assisted the third and fourth as Independiente stormed to a 5-0 win.

Said Benrahma (OVR 74 – IF 80)

As always, the race for promotion in the Championship is tight, and Brentford did their part this weekend, winning 5-1 against Hull to move five points away from automatic promotion. Benrahma was key, scoring a hat-trick in a game noted for calamitous own goals.

Regardless of the own goals, Benrahma scored three very well taken goals as the Bees eased to victory. The nature of his goals should see a nice bump to his finishing, if nothing else.

