BREAKING* FIFA 20 Black Friday: Best TOTW players back on the market!

Every year, EA Sports re-release the best of FIFA Ultimate Team's Team of the Week from the season so far.

The top picks from FIFA 20 have no gone live - and there are some incredible in-form players available over the Black Friday weekend (29th November - 1st December)

We take a look at these insane players, all rated between 95 and 85.

Lionel Messi (OVR 95)

Taking from TOTW 9, where Lionel Messi netted a hat trick against Celta Vigo.

It is the highest rated in-form so far on FIFA 20, so don't miss out on the magician's 97 dribbling, 93 shooting and 93 passing - with this card worth 2.2 million coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94)

Never far behind, Cristiano Ronaldo also netted a hat trick. It came during TOTW 10 when he netted a fantastic treble for Portugal against Lithuania in a 6-0 trouncing. 94 shooting, 91 pace and 90 dribbling are the highlights.

The price? Just a measly 1.8 million coins on PS4 and 1.6 million on Xbox One.

Eden Hazard (OVR 93)

Also coming during the international break, Eden Hazard bagged a brace and added an assist in Belgium's 4-1 win over Russia.

Real Madrid fans will hope that can be turned into club form - especially with FIFA stats of 9 dribbling and 92 pace. This card currently costs 500,000 coins on PS4 and 475,000 on Xbox One.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 92)

Coming way back from TOTW 2 - Kevin De Bruyne netted once and added two assists as Manchester City swept aside strugglers Watford in a crushing 8-0 victory.

500,000 coins on PS4 and 515,000 on Xbox One will get you the Belgian playmaker, with stats of 93 passing, 88 shooting and 88 dribbling.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

Goals, goals, goals - that's Robert Lewandowski for you. In TOTW 9 he scored a brace for Bayern Munich against Der Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund, winning 4-0.

299,000 coins on PS4 and 351,000 on Xbox One will get you this 91-rated item, complete with 91 shooting.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

And a new humiliating celebration was born. Kylian Mbappe scored twice in PSG's 4-0 win over Marseille in Le Classique - adding insult to injury of their arch-rivals.

A 90-card, in the left wing position, costs 1.2 million coins on PS4 and 1 million on Xbox One, featuring 97 pace and 91 dribbling.

Sadio Mane (OVR 89)

The player of the Premier League season so far, Sadio Mane bagged a double in a 3-1 win for Liverpool over Newcastle back in TOTW 1.

The Senegalese will cost you 952,000 coins on PS4 and 819,000 on Xbox One, and he looks to be worth it with 95 pace and 89 dribbling.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 89)

Fresh from his Champions League heroics, we see a return for Paulo Dybala's TOTW 4 card. Back then, he scored an early goal in Juventus's 2-1 win in the Derby d'Italia over Inter Milan.

The Argentine's 89 card costs 194,000 coins on PS4 and 160,000 on Xbox One, with a top stat of 91 dribbling.

Dries Mertens (OVR 88)

An early season brace saw Dries Mertens earn an in-form card in TOTW 1, with Napoli overcoming Sampdoria 2-0.

The forward received an 88 rated card, with stats of 91 dribbling and 89 pace. The item is worth 400,000 coins on PS4 and 320,000 on Xbox One.

Radja Nainggolan (OVR 86)

A goal and three assists saw Cagliari's Radja Nainggolan make TOTW 9, defeating Fiorentina 3-1.

An upgrade to 86 and in the attacking midfield position, and now stat below 75, sees this in-form cost 289,000 coins on PS4 and 222,000 on Xbox One.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 85)

One of the best meta players on FIFA 20, this in-form Wissam Ben Yedder item is likely to be one of the most popular on the game.

The 85-rated striker costs 280,000 coins on PS4 and 190,000 on Xbox One, with stats of 87 dribbling, 86 pace and 85 shooting.

