29 Nov 2019

Black Friday 2019: FIFA 20 is cheap as chips!

Save up to 40% on FIFA 20, or find yourself a deal on a host of other flagship titles this Black Friday.

So Black Friday is finally here and I'm sure many of you are scrambling around trying to find the best deal!

Well thankfully EA have kept their offers simple, recently tweeting a link, detailing how gamers can save 40% on the latest instalment of their footballing title.

For the clever ones of us who didn't pick up the game for full price in September

The 40% discount is just one of many deals that have become available to the public in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Black Friday 2019: All the best deals at Argos

Check out some of the other FIFA 20 bundles available from leading retailers Argos, Curry's & GAME below.

Argos

PS4 Pro with FIFA 20Blu-ray DVD and DualShock controller – £329.99 (£299.99 without controller).

Curry's

PS4 with FIFA 20, DualShock controller and PlayStation Plus 3 month subscription - £269.99.

GAME

FIFA 20 offers at GAME will go live on November 28th, along with a host of other titles offering amazing deals.

That said, you can still pick up NBA 2K for just £29.99, or Far Cry New Dawn for even less, at just £19.99.

Check out the best of the Black Friday offers at GAME right here.

