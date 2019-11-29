Black Friday 2019: RealSport's top picks - our favourite gaming deals

It's finally Black Friday, meaning there are an incredible election of offers across gaming goods everywhere!

With sos many deals to choose from, it can be tough to decide which discounts are worth utilising.

That's where we come in, as here at RealSport we've constructed a list of the best Black Friday gaming and electrical offers - keep reading four our top Black Friday picks.

Our best deals

Amazon UK

Black Friday is just days away, but Amazon has already started their mega sale.

Here are the best offers from our 'Black Friday 2019: Amazon Deals' piece:

Xbox One X bundle with a choice of Forza Horizon 4 Lego, Gears 5, Metro Saga or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £299

Nintendo Switch (Grey or Neon) with the Variety or Vehicle Kit – £279

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 & Xbox One) – £24.99

Argos

Argos is currently leading the market with its accessories and electronics offers.

If you're looking for a discounted racing rig, headset or just a new TV, these are the deals for you.

Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition Racing Wheel for PS4 – £49.99 (HALF PRICE)

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset (for Xbox One, PS4 or Switch) – £29.99 (HALF PRICE)

Hitatchi 50 inch Smart 4K LED TV – £249.99 (SAVE 1/3)

GAME

GAME is currently offering an amazing list of PS4 and Xbox One bundles.

One great PS4 bundle features Modern Warfare and The Division 2 (or any two games from a long list of leading titles) for just £209.99.

Xbox One Bundle Deal - Includes 1TB Xbox One, Forza Horizon 4, LEGO expansion, Need for Speed Heat, Fallout 76 & NOW TV - £284

Walmart & Amazon US

Readers from the US - we haven't forgotten about you!

We've found a couple of really great deals ahead of the Black Friday sales, so here they are.

Walmart’s jam-packed bundle steals the show, featuring the Xbox One S console, Gears 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for just $299.99.

Amazon US are also picking up the slack, offering a PS4 Pro and Modern Warfare bundle for just $399.99.

We hope you find the deal that you were hoping for!

If not, stay tuned for our best Christmas gifts article, coming soon.