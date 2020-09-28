BREAKING* FIFA 21 Soundtrack: New Playlist Announced – Stormzy, Aitch, Dua Lipa & more

We have heard some classics over the years, but which songs will stand the test of time on FIFA 21?

Soundtrack Announced

The soundtrack for FIFA 21 has been revealed, and there are some high-profile artists included!

Dua Lipa’s Love is Religion features on the official soundtrack, but will it be the standout tune of FIFA 21?

Rappers Aitch and Stormzy are both involved this year too, although Stormzy’s track is only on the VOLTA playlist.

After the news that Anthony Joshua and Diplo will be available on FIFA 21 VOLTA, will this open the door for Stormzy too?

FIFA 21 Playlist

There have been some iconic tracks down the years, and we can't wait to see if there is another one to add to the list!

PARTY TIME! There are some big names in this year's line up

VOLTA Playlist

Like on FIFA 20, there is a separate playlist for VOLTA!

STREET STYLE! We love the look of the VOLTA playlist

There are some massive artists in this playlist too, including Dave, Afrojack and of course Stormzy.

