BREAKING* FIFA 21 Ratings – Theo Hernandez Rating Confirmed

Today is the day we will see the official ratings reveal for FIFA 21!

We have our first confirmed rating, with Theo Hernandez revealing his new overall.

Theo Hernandez - OVR 80

A new rating of 80 seems fitting for AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez!

The French defender enjoyed a superb season, with six goals and five assists from left back!

Hernandez loves getting forward almost as much as he loves getting stuck in though!

The French defender picked up 10 yellow cards in Serie A last season.

Ratings

Hernandez’s stand out attribute is his 92 Pace, making him a real threat offensively.

His 74 Defensive stat suggests he will not be a stay at home full back on FIFA 21, and could excel in a wing back role.

67 Shooting is decent for a defender, so you don’t have to worry too much about him fluffing his lines in front of goal!

With 77 Dribbling and 73 Passing, Hernandez will certainly contribute effectively in an attacking sense.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings Predictions