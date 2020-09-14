FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Under 21 XI – Mbappe, Alexander-Arnold, Sancho & more

More ratings are being revealed by EA, but who are the best youngsters on the game?

Check out the Best Under 21 XI available on FIFA 21 below.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (OVR 85)

Unsurpisingly its AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks.

It feels like Donnarumma has been around for ages, but he is still just 21 years old! His 85 OVR will be tough to beat for any youngster out there.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 87)

Officially the best right back on the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gets forward at every opportunity and is one of FIFA 21’s very best players.

Dayot Upamecano (OVR 79)

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano is a surprise name in the Best Under 21 XI on FIFA 21.

It shouldn’t really come as a surprise as the young Frenchman has been superb this season, although we thought his OVR would be higher!

Mathijs de Ligt (OVR 85)

One of the best defenders in the world for years to come!

It is easy to forget just how young Mathijs de Ligt is. The Juventus defender is destined for the top.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 81)

Could Alphonso Davies be the fastest player on the game?

With 96 Pace, he is certainly challenging the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Adama Traore for that title.

Martin Odegaard (OVR 83)

A superstar in the making.

Martin Odegaard hit the headlines when Real Madrid signed him when he was just 16. Is he about to make his mark in the first team?

Kai Havertz (OVR 85)

One of Chelsea’s many summer signings.

German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has everything. Pace, power and finishing create a real goal-threat from midfield.

Joao Felix (OVR 81)

Atletico Madrid’s record signing.

Joao Felix looks set to be Portugal’s next star, and with an 81 OVR on FIFA 21 he is one of the top youngsters on the game.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

A huge boost for Jadon Sancho!

Up to 87 OVR, the only thing strange is the loss of pace which has dropped to 83 on FIFA 21.

Erling Haaland (OVR 84)

The perfect goal scoring machine.

Tall, quick, strong and deadly in front of goal, Erling Haaland has shown he is right up there with the best forwards in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

Is Kylian Mbappe the next global superstar?

Some would argue he already is. Mbappe is the best under 21 player on FIFA 21 and boasts 96 Pace and 86 Shooting!

