BREAKING* FIFA 21 POTM: Bundesliga Player of the Month nominees announced – Kimmich, Sane, Gnabry & more

FIFA 21 will be fully released this week, and we now have the confirmed contenders for Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM).

Check out the nominees below.

Bundesliga POTM

EA has revealed six nominees for the September Player of the Month award after a thrilling start to the season.

SUPERSTAR! Bayern's Kimmich is the highest-rated nominee

The winner of POTM will receive a high-rated new special card that will be available as an SBC.

Check out the reveal from EA here.

List of Nominees

Joshua Kimmich – OVR 88

Serge Gnabry – OVR 85

Leroy Sane – OVR 85

Andrej Kramaric – OVR 82

Niclas Fullkrug – OVR 76

Sasa Kalajdzic – OVR 67

TOTW 2

TOTW 2 is set for release on Ultimate Team at 6pm BST on Wednesday, 7 October.

The players are selected from top performing players from the world of football and given an in-form card with a ratings boost.

Last week's TOTW 1 Squad boasted the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Luis Suarez, so who will we see this week?

