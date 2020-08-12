FIFA 21: Philipp Lahm – FUT 100, Ratings Predictions, New Players & more

EA has officially revealed Ultimate Team ahead of the new game, and we have 11 new ICONs to look forward to.

German legend Philipp Lahm is one of the new stars arriving on FIFA 21, but what will his ICON cards be rated?

There are some great new players arriving as part of the FUT 100, with Philipp Lahm one of the new boys!

LEADER! Lahm is one of a number of legends new to FIFA 21

A one club man at Bayern, Lahm played over 500 times for the German giants.

He also played over 100 times for Germany and led them to World Cup glory in 2014.

Eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League, alongside his international accomplishments, represent a stellar career for the German defender.

Ratings Prediction

We expect four versions of each ICON in FUT 21, just as on FIFA 20.

With Lahm being such a versatile player, we anticipate cards with RB, CDM and potentially LB positions.

A player who won it all, Lahm could have a base rating of 87, which will only increase on each version of his card.

CONCEPT! Could this be Lahm's base card

Yet another World Cup winner arriving as an ICON, the 2014 triumph will surely be Philipp Lahm’s ICON Moment.

Best Links

German players will form green links with Lahm on FUT 21, as will other ICONs!

There are plenty of German players playing across Europe, so whatever sort of team you have Lahm will be an excellent fit.

At RB, Lahm can link with Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule in the Bundesliga. Antonio Rudiger is an option from the Premier League.

SOLID AS A ROCK! Hummels and Lahm could form a solid defence

Lahm will likely receive a CDM card too, which opens up a range of green link options such as Toni Kroos in La Liga and Sami Khedira in Serie A.

