21 May 2020

Valtteri Bottas joins Virtual Monaco Grand Prix grid - How to watch, confirmed drivers, & more

Mercedes' star driver is entering the challenge of the Virtual GP. Can he compete with Leclerc & Albon?

Valtteri Bottas enters the Virtual GP grid

Practicing hard

Virtual Monaco Grand Prix grid

How to watch

The Virtual Grand Prix Series, delivered by Gfinity, has been a huge success for Formula 1 as they have filled the gap left by the COVID-19 postponements.

Recent races have been spearheaded by the younger generation of F1 stars, but now an older driver is joining in the fun.

Valtteri Bottas enters the Virtual GP grid

So far Mercedes have been represented by the talented pair of Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez.

Both are former F1 drivers and under the Mercedes umbrella for other series. However, one will now make way for seven-time F1 race winner Valterri Bottas.

Practicing hard

Valtteri has a big gap in experience to bridge if he wants to be fighting at the front with Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, and George Russell.

The young trio has been at the fore of sim racing, along with Lando Norris, during lockdown.

bottas sim racing virtual gp

READY TO GO: Bottas looks all set to compete

However with a Playseat, AMG-branded obviously, and some time on his hands we can certainly expect him to be near the front.

Virtual Monaco Grand Prix grid

Here is the confirmed grid so far for the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix.

Team Driver A Driver B
MercedesValtteri BottasEsteban Gutierrez
FDA Hublot Esports TeamCharles LeclercArthur Leclerc
Red Bull RacingAlex AlbonKai Lenny
McLarenLando NorrisPierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Racing PointDavid SchumacherLuis Fonsi
HaasLouis DeletrazPietro Fittipaldi
RenaultEsteban OconNicolas Prost
Alpha TauriTonio LiuzziLuca Salvadori
Alfa RomeoAntonio GiovinazziThibaut Courtois
WilliamsGeorge RussellNicholas Latifi

How to watch

The Virtual Spanish GP will start at 6pm BSTon Sunday, 24 May.

It will be streamed live on Formula 1's official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

It will also be broadcast live around the world. Check local listings but you can expect to see it on your usual F1 channel.

The race will be preceded by a Formula 2 race at 4pm F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race at 5pm featuring the top F1 esports drivers in the world.

