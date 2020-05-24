Virtual Monaco Grand Prix Drivers: Aubameyang + eight F1 drivers line up for Sunday’s race – Leclerc, Bottas, Ocon, Albon, & more

A recond eight F1 drivers will be racing wheel-to-wheel around the streets of Monaco this weekend.

Formula 1 is planning a return, but the Virtual Grand Prix Series continues to go from strength to strength.

Today we will see the virtual paddock head to the challenging streets of Monaco. Taking on the task will be the biggest and best driver lineup to date.

Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon join the Virtual GP grid

The success of the virtual races, along with the way they have catapulted Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, and other young F1 drivers into the limelight has certainly been remarkable. So it’s no surprise that others want to get in on the act.

LIGHTS OUT: Practice is over for Bottas, it’s time for the real thing!

Entering the fray for the first time this weekend will be Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Renault’s Esteban Ocon.

Eight F1 drivers line up for Monaco GP

The addition of those two takes the F1 driver tally up to eight for this weekend.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Game: Release date, gameplay, My Team, & more

Joining Bottas and Ocon are Leclerc, Norris, Alex Albon, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, and Antonio Giovinazzi.

There are also stars in other seats across the grid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang guns for glory

Arsenal’s deadly striker is jumping in the McLaren hot seat alongside Norris to tackle the tight streets of Monaco.

DYNAMIC DUO: Auba joins McLaren for the weekend

He’s not the only football star racing, as Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returns for his third race.

Other celebrity racers

Joining the grid for the Virtual Monaco GP is big wave-surfer Kai Lenny who will be Albon’s teammate for Red Bull.

READ MORE: Gfinity signs multi-year deal to deliver F1 Esports Series

Latin American singer Luis Fonsi will also make his Virtual Grand Prix debut for Racing Point.

Full grid

Every seat is already filled for the most famous street race in the world.

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Thibaut Courtois Alpha Tauri Tonio Liuzzi Luca Salvadori FDA Hublot Esports Team Charles Leclerc Arthur Leclerc Haas Louis Deletraz Pietro Fittipaldi McLaren Lando Norris Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Esteban Gutierrez Racing Point David Schumacher Luis Fonsi Red Bull Alex Albon Kai Lenny Renault Esteban Ocon Nicolas Prost Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

How to watch

The broadcast will start at 6pm BST on Sunday, 24 May.

The Virtual Monaco GP will be streamed live across Formula 1’s official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels, as well as Weibo and Huya channels in China.

CLOSE COMBAT: Will be the name of the game at Monaco

It will also be broadcast live in over 100 countries including in the UK on Sky Sports, in the US on ESPN, and across Southeast Asia on FOX Sports Asia.

Formula 2 & F1 esports pro exhibition race

If that wasn’t enough virtual racing for you, there are two races preceding the Virtual Monaco GP.

The Formula 2 Virtual Racing event will kick off at 4pm BST with the F1 esports pros getting their turn at 5pm BST. Both events will be streamed live on the F1 YouTube and Twitch channels.