Virtual Monaco Grand Prix: How to watch, format, race, setup, drivers, grid, celebrity drivers, Leclerc, Albon, Russell & more

The Virtual GP paddock heads to Monaco to do battle with the barriers this weekend.

Despite the lack of on-track action it has been a turbulent week in Formula 1 thanks to Sebastian Vettel departing Ferrari.

We also saw another superb virtual F1 event in Challenge Heineken, as Nico Rosberg edged out David Coulthard.

This weekend sees the return of the Virtual Grand Prix Series as F1 drivers, celebrities, and developing drivers take on the famous streets of Monaco.

Virtual Monaco GP

The fifth Virtual Grand Prix will take place at the Monaco circuit, famous for its narrow track, close barriers, and glamourous surroundings.

BEAUTIFUL: Monaco got a facelift in F1 2019

The previous races have been hotly contested, with the lead changing hands nearly every lap as Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, and George Russell have raced away at the front.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Game: Driver retirement & F2 promoted confirmed

Will the three young Formula 1 stars be back for the race? Or will we see new faces at the front of the grid as well as elsewhere?

F1 drivers

As it is his home track, we fully expect to see Leclerc return to the grid on Sunday. He will almost certainly be flanked by Albon and Russell, as well as Nicholas Latifi, Lando Norris, and Antonio Giovinazzi who have been constant fixtures in the last few Virtual GPs.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Game: Release date, gameplay, My Team, beta, driver market & more

There had been some speculation that Sebastian Vettel would be making his debut, but given his recent divorce from Ferrari it would be a surprise to see him racing.

FRIENDLY BATTLE: Will it be another fight between F1 friends on Sunday?

We also know that Valtteri Bottas has a home racing setup, so fingers crossed we see the Mercedes man at some point.

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly has voiced his interest in racing once he returns from the Middle East.

Celebrity racers

There has been a parade of famous names and faces from sport and culture looking to take part. Ben Stokes, Thibaut Courtois, Liam Payne, and Ian Poulter have all jumped in the hot seat over the last few weeks.

A SAFE PAIR OF HANDS: Both in goal and behind the wheel

Who could we see this time? Monaco is known to attract the stars, but that’s to watch the race, not drive it! Footballers have been queuing up to take part, so we could well see some new names this weekend.

After Sergio Aguero’s strong outing last time it would be good to see another Premier League star get behind the wheel.

Young drivers

We’ve seen several Formula 2 drivers jump into the Virtual GP, and some even younger drivers that could be in F1 one day.

Louis Deletraz, Guanyu Zhou, and Christian Lundgaard have already featured. There’s certainly a desire to see the likes of Mick Schumacher and Giuliano Alesi get involved too.

How to watch

The Virtual Monaco GP will start at 6pm BST on Sunday, 24 May.

As usual it will be streamed live on Formula 1’s official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook accounts.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Career Mode: F2 involvement, R&D, Setup, gameplay, & more

It is also likely to be broadcast around the world on the same channels you would usually watch Formula 1.

F2 race & F1 Esports Pro Exhibition

Before the Virtual GP, two races will be happening. A virtual Formula 2 race will take place at 4pm BST, and a the F1 Esports pros will be back in action at 5pm BST.

Both these races will be streamed live from the Gfinity Arena across the official F1 channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Classic Cars Confirmed: 2004 Ferrari, 2006 Renault, & more