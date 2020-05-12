F1 2020 Trailer: Gameplay, new liveries, driver faces, F2 cars, & podium shown off in Codemasters first gameplay trailer

Formula 1 may not be on our screens at the moment, but Codemasters is bringing the racing action to our living room with F1 2020.

The first gameplay trailer for F1 2020 is here at last!

F1 2020 Trailer

Our first look at actual gameplay is an eclectic mix of camera angles, tracks, and formulae as it spans across in F2 as well as F1.

We get taken around the world from Interlagos to Spa, Monaco, and Melbourne while also getting a glimpse at most of the new liveries on the grid.

The Alpha Tauri looks spectacular, and the revised Haas is great. The splash of red on the Mercedes might take some getting used to though.

We also have a look at the driver models which look even better than last year.

F2 Career Mode

The press release for the trailer mentioned that Formula 2 is "Now fully integrated into Career mode".

LAST STOP: Win your promotion to F1 in the ultra-competitive F2 field

This is something we wanted as soon as they announced F2 was in the game last year.

The 2019 F2 season will be available immediately on the games release, with the 2020 season being a free update post-release.

Presumably this will be a skippable part of career mode, especially given the extremely difficult nature of the cars compared to their downforce-heavy cousins. It is still excellent to see that F2 will get a bigger role in the new game.

F1 2020 pre-order and editions

The game is currently available for pre-order at all good retailers. The standard edition is available for £54.99 on PS4 & Xbox One and £39.99 on PC.

The Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition can be had for £64.99 on console and £54.99 on PC via Steam.