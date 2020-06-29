F1 2020 My Team: Formula 2 driver ratings, Schumacher, Zhou, De Vries, Ghoitto, Camara, Aitken, Alesi & more

Codemasters have been consistently pumping out juicy gameplay details and footage for the upcoming F1 2020.

Yesterday's trailer was no different, as we got our first look inside the new My Team mode. Part of setting up My Team is choosing a Formula 2 driver from the 2019 season to become your teammate.

The trailer revealed the ratings of the Formula 1 drivers and the F2 rankings were also on show - albeit briefly.

Here's all the F2 ratings we saw in the trailer!

Driver ratings in Career Mode and My Team

HOORAY! All drivers will now have visible stats associated with them

In previous F1 games by Codemasters, drivers didn't have any ratings attached to their names. This is in contrast to most sports games, which have overall and attribute stats for each player.

Each driver, including the F2 drivers, will get a rating and four stats that impact their on-track performance and off-track influence on your team. These ratings will be in both Career Mode and the all-new My Team.

What are the driver stats?

There are four categories that drivers are scored on:

Experience – A higher experience score will help players collect a greater number of ‘Resource Points’, used in the game to buy car upgrades.

– A higher experience score will help players collect a greater number of ‘Resource Points’, used in the game to buy car upgrades. Racecraft – A higher racecraft score allows drivers to unleash more effective overtakes.

– A higher racecraft score allows drivers to unleash more effective overtakes. Awareness – A higher score here will mean the driver is less likely to lose control of their car when the going gets tough.

– A higher score here will mean the driver is less likely to lose control of their car when the going gets tough. Pace – Quite simply, the higher the pace score, the more rapid a driver will be throughout a race.

It's probable that these stats will change as your My Team save progresses, especially since the drivers can retire in this year's game.

Nyck de Vries

Nyck de Vries was last year's F2 champion and is rated 66 overall in F1 2020. The Dutchman arguably should've been given a promotion to F1 and you'll now be able to see how he'd fare in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Mick Schumacher

The son of the most successful driver Formula 1 has ever seen was always going to have a favourable rating. Mick Schumacher is a member of Ferrari's driver academy and gets a 61 overall at the start of F1 2020.

Guanyu Zhou

Guanyu Zhou has been a member of Renault's driver academy since 2019 and has fully repaid the faith that the French team has placed in the Chinese driver.

Zhou could well become Formula 1's first Chinese full-time driver in the near future. With an overall of 61, perhaps a little low given his Virtual GP performances, he'd make a fine addition to your team in F1 2020.

F2 driver ratings