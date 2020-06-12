F1 2020 Driver Ratings: Lewis Hamilton rating revealed, Renault, Williams, Verstappen, Russell, & more

Codemasters are bringing a visible scoring system to the driver market in the new Formula 1 game.

F1 2020 is taking the next step in racing gaming.

Perhaps the most dramatic is in its addition of a Driver Market and now all-new driver ratings.

Driver ratings in Career Mode and My Team

In previous F1 games by Codemasters there has been no hard number attached to drivers to show you how good they are compared to the rest of the field.

There’s no OVR like FIFA and Madden.

Well that’s about to change.

Each driver, including the pool of F2 drivers, will get a rating and four stats that impact their on-track performance and off-track influence on your team.

These ratings will be in both Career Mode and the all-new My Team.

What are the driver stats?

The four categories drivers are scored on will be:

Experience – A higher experience score will help players collect a greater number of ‘Resource Points’, used in the game to buy car upgrades.

– A higher experience score will help players collect a greater number of ‘Resource Points’, used in the game to buy car upgrades. Racecraft – A higher racecraft score allows drivers to unleash more effective overtakes.

– A higher racecraft score allows drivers to unleash more effective overtakes. Awareness – A higher score here will mean the driver is less likely to lose control of their car when the going gets tough.

– A higher score here will mean the driver is less likely to lose control of their car when the going gets tough. Pace – Quite simply, the higher the pace score, the more rapid a driver will be throughout a race.

Then they will get and overall rating to give you an idea of how they rank at a glance.

Six drivers have had their rating, along with their contract cost in My Team, revealed.

Mercedes driver ratings

The all-conquering Silver Arrows have been revealed.

Lewis Hamilton gets a 94 rating – the highest so far. Somehow this feels too low for the six-time champion and unquestioned king of F1.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas gets a 90 rating that is pumped up by his 99 awareness – the first perfect category we have seen.

Red Bull driver ratings

The pair of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon are rated pretty well.

At 90, Max is likely one of the highest-rated drivers in the game.

His 96 pace and 94 racecraft will make him deadly on track, but his lack of experience means he won’t bring much of a boost to Resource Points.

Alex Albon is a 79, which seems a little harsh after his impressive rookie season in F1.

Renault driver ratings

On to the Renault pair of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

Ricciardo’s race craft of 90 seems rather low for arguably the best overtaker on the grid, but his rating of 87 is pretty strong.

Ocon gets an 80 rating which seems fair given his one year of experience and lack of an F1 seat in 2019.

Racing Point driver ratings

The two Racing Point drivers are next.

Sergio Perez has a very good 85 rating, with 91 racecraft for the veteran.

Lance Stroll is on a less-impressive 78 rating, with just 57 experience and 73 awareness.

AlphaTauri driver ratings

The final team to be revealed is the newly renamed AlphaTauri.

Both Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat get 80 ratings.

Gasly’s is bought down by a lack of experience, while Codemasters make sure that the Torpedo nickname follows Kvyat into the game with a 74 awareness.

Williams driver ratings

Finally, we come to the Williams pair.

George Russell gets a 75 rating thanks to his lack of experience and opportunity to do much overtaking last season.

Meanwhile, as the only rookie on the F1 2020 grid Nicholas Latifi gets a rather raw deal with his 64 rating. Hopefully Codemasters will update this should he prove able to hold his own in F1.

