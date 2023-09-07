Will Antony be in EA FC 24?

As EA FC 24 approaches with the 2023/24 season underway, fans are excited to play with their favourite players in the game while watching them play on the weekend.

However, there may be one player who will potentially miss out on playing football both on the pitch and in EA FC 24.

Recent news has broken about Antony that could mean he is removed from the EA FC title while also missing out on the 2023/24 season with Manchester United and the Brazil National team which he has already been dropped from.

What has happened with Antony?

An ongoing investigation by Brazilian authorities and Greater Manchester Police on Antony. This investigation was prompted by allegations made by his ex, Gabriela Cavallin, who asserts that Antony committed assaults on her during various instances spanning from June 2022 to May of this year.

Antony refutes all of these accusations, nevertheless, his exclusion from the Brazil national team squad followed an interview conducted by Cavallin and subsequently published by the Brazilian news outlet UOL.

Gabriela Cavallin stated that she would report him for:

“aggression, failure to provide assistance, false imprisonment, psychological abuse. Everything that he did to me… I will report him formally.”

Will Antony be in FC 24?

Currently, it is looking increasingly likely that Antony will not be in EA FC 24 as charges against the player are ongoing. With the investigation currently being worked on by Brazilian authorities and Greater Manchester Police, we suspect that EA Sports will not include Antony in the game.

click to enlarge

This means he will not be in any mode such as Ultimate Team, Kick-off or Career Mode.

Manchester United did release a statement on the matter while describing how seriously they take these allegations.

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

For the latest EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.