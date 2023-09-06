Shock downgrade for £45 million Wonderkid in EA FC 24!

We are just a couple of weeks away from EA FC 24's official launch where fans worldwide will finally get their hands on the new title of FC 24. With just official ratings yet to be announced by EA the hype is at an all-time high.

With many leaks being published online on EA FC 24 player ratings we now have a fairly good understanding of how EA have rated players going into FC 24 and can now already start to put the pieces together at what some OP starter squads will look like. With Women being included in EA FC 24, there will now be many more options for Ultimate Team squads and a lot more FC 24 OP Women players to pick from.

With more ratings being leaked daily, we have a surprising downgrade to share from a recently transferred player who cost £45m!

Chelsea wonderkid downgraded

In the final days of the 2023 summer transfer window, there was one transfer that was a huge talking point in world football. Cole Palmer moved from his boyhood club Manchester City to Chelsea, rather unsurprisingly that Chelsea signed him after signing 12 players in the summer window.

Cole Palmer played 14 Premier League matches for Manchester City in the 2022/23 campaign while only starting 2 of those matches. At just 21 years old Cole Palmer does show a lot of potential however, has not been given the opportunities to prove his talent consistently.

click to enlarge + 2

Cole Palmer is currently 67 rated in FIFA 23 although he made a big money move to Chelsea and had his most Premier League appearances in Manchester City's title-winning season.

Cole Palmer has received a downgrade in EA FC 24 to 66 rated, a -1 overall for the 21-year-old. Many Chelsea fans are left confused as to why he received a downgrade, with many Manchester City and Chelsea fans expecting the young Englishman to be given an upgrade in the new title of EA FC.

click to enlarge + 2

With more ratings being leaked daily we are interested to see if there are more shock downgrades in FC 24. Who will be OP in FC 24 and what will the new Meta be? We will have to wait and see!

For the latest EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.