With EA Sports FC 24 on the horizon, fans of the game will have to prepare themselves for the inevitable change when starting a new Ultimate Team.

Players will be going from insane teams to starter squads, with the aim of finding cheap OP players that can give you a much-needed boost at the start of the new game. With tons of player ratings being leaked in the past couple of weeks, there looks to be a lot of exciting players to try out when the game is released on 29 September.

We have picked out FOUR new OP players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team based on their leaked stats!

What makes an OP player in Ultimate Team?

FIFA players in the past have been blessed with tons of OP players, with the likes of Victor Ibarbo and Alexander Esswein becoming cult heroes purely based on being overpowered in the video game.

EA have made a habit of adding overpowered cheap players to their game year in and year out, and EA FC 24 will be no different.

The usual meta is pace. Most OP players have around 90 pace, sometimes more, and burst past even the best defenders in the game!

We expect this to be the same in EA FC 24, and these four players may be the perfect bargain buys at the start of the game.

OP players in EA FC 24

Lois Openda (82 OVR)

After a fantastic season leading the line at RC Lens, Lois Openda earned a summer move to RB Leipzig for just over £30 million! The speedy striker has been leaked to have a +7 upgrade in EA FC 24, going from 75 overall to 82.

Openda will have a boost to the majority of his ratings too, with only his pace staying the same, and could be a perfect starter striker for your Ultimate Team!

Karim Adeyemi (80 OVR)

Karim Adeyemi could be the fastest player on EA FC 24 this year, with an incredible 96-pace, and rightfully so! The German forward plays for Borussia Dortmund, so will link well with Openda as a Bundesliga strike partnership. Adeyemi’s is expected to have a +5 upgrade, going from a 75 overall to 80.

At just 21 years of age, Adeyemi could also be a perfect buy on Career Mode.

Ferland Mendy (82 OVR)

Since his move to Real Madrid in 2019, Ferland Mendy has become the go-to starter left-back on FIFA, and FC 24 will be no different. Despite being downgraded one overall to an 82 rating, the Frenchman will still have over 90 pace, and be an absolute nightmare for wingers to get past.

He could be expensive early on, so packing him could give you a bit of cash if you’re thinking of playing a formation without full-backs.

Joelinton (82 OVR)

The final inclusion in the list of overpowered starter players in EA FC 24 is Joelinton. A position change for the now centre midfielder has been a godsend for the player and his career, with EA FC 24 players now reaping the benefits too!

Newcastle’s Brazilian brick wall is leaked to have a +7 upgrade to an 82 rating and his stats look very overpowered.

These four players are absolutely perfect for any starter squad in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and will be able to perform at higher levels than their card ratings suggest!

