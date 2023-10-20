FC 24: Trailblazers Team 2 out now!

FC 24 has had a flurry of content to get stuck into since releasing several weeks ago, and Trailblazers Team 2 has just dropped!

We have guides on all the Evolutions in Ultimate Team at the moment, including Trailblazer Interceptor, Trailblazer Slide Tackler, Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback, so be sure to check all of those out. We also have SBC solutions for Bundesliga POTM Guirassy and Laurent Blanc's Icon SBC!

But now let's get stuck into the latest promo released into FC 24 by EA. Trailblazers Team 2 is here, and there are some insane players involved in this promo. Together we will go through all of the players featured in Team 2, so let's take a look!

Trailblazers Team 2 out now

With Trailblazers Team 1 out of packs, we can say goodbye to Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham, and hello to Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Cristiano Ronaldo, plus many more!

click to enlarge + 4 Trailblazers Team 2

Trailblazers Team 2 is stacked and there are loads of fun players with new PlayStyle+'s available for you to pack in Ultimate Team for the next week!

Although the likelihood of you packing one of these players is quite low, especially one of the big dogs, we recommend smashing Weekend League and getting the best packs possible!

Let's take a look at all the players featured in Trailblazers Team 2!

Best Players

First, we will highlight the three best players available in Trailblazers Team 2, before listing the remaining cards below, all of which are available in packs right now!

Harry Kane (92 OVR)

Harry Kane made the move to the Bundesliga from Tottenham this summer and has started the season in spectacular form. The England captain has scored an amazing EIGHT goals and assisted four times in just seven games. He is a truly extraordinary talent, and it's no surprise he features in the Trailblazers promo.

click to enlarge + 4 Trailblazers Kane

Heung-Min Son (89 OVR)

Someone at Tottenham needed to fill the boots of Harry Kane after he left, and the new Spurs captain has done just that! The Korean forward has played most games in the striker position, and he has excelled, scoring six goals in eight games, with the North London club sitting pretty, at the top of the Premier League!

click to enlarge + 4 Trailblazers Son

Cristiano Ronaldo (88 OVR)

When the official ratings came out for FC 24, everyone said that CR7 was finished, and he took that personally! With 10 goals and five assists in just eight games for Al Nassr, the 38-year-old is showing no sign of slowing down. His card looks insane!

click to enlarge + 4 Trailblazers Ronaldo

Here are the rest of the players from Trailblazers Team 2:

Sophia Smith (89 OVR)

Joao Cancelo (88 OVR)

Andy Robertson (88 OVR)

Marquinhos (88 OVR)

Rafael Leao (87 OVR)

Julian Brandt (86 OVR)

James Ward-Prowse (86 OVR)

Takefusa Kubo (85 OVR)

Danilo (84 OVR)

Martinez Quarta (84 OVR)

Evander (83 OVR)

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.