FC 24: Bundesliga POTM Guirassy SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Bundesliga September POTM SBC has dropped in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Guinea international, Serhou Guirassy has been given the award, and a Squad Building Challenge to go with it! Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC!

Guirassy Bundesliga POTM SBC cheapest solutions

The Player of the Month award goes out to the top five leagues in FC 24, as well as the Eredivisie, and fans can vote for who they believe deserves an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Serhou Guirassy is the winner of the Bundesliga POTM, thanks to scoring seven goals and grabbing one assist for Stuttgart in just four games during September.

The striker beat the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Boniface, and teammate Chris Fuhrich to the award, and deservedly so!

With this SBC now in FC 24, here is how to complete the Serhou Guirassy Player of the Month SBC and its cheapest solutions.

Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

86 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

That's all that needs to be done, and you will have a new Bundesliga beast in your Ultimate Team squad for just 17.5k coins!

Guirassy is a tall dominant forward and has two other special cards already in FC 24, featuring as a TOTW, and a Trailblazers.

