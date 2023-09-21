EA Sports FC 24 is in touching distance, with Early Access releasing in just a few hours, this weekend will be the first chance for players to get stuck into Weekend League, with Champions Playoffs, and Finals!

With TOTW 1 announced, as well as the new Mad Ready promo cards, EA FC players have a lot to look forward to going into their competitive matches of the new game. Weekend League is every player's, favourite, and least favourite feature, where players compete against each other in the most intense matches, to earn rewards for their Ultimate Team, so let's have a look at what those prizes are!

EA FC 24 Champions Playoffs and Finals rewards

The more wins you get, the higher the rewards in Ultimate Team. That's how it has always been, and EA FC 24 is no different, despite EA's divorce from FIFA.

Erling Haaland

EA has made a huge change to 'Champs' in EA FC 24, replacing Red Picks to rewards of equivalent value. This change made by EA caused some stirs, however, EA explained:

"By removing Champions Players from the default rewards lineup, we'll be able to focus on delivering more frequent changes to Champions rewards throughout the year, helping to keep them as a key avenue of growing your squad all season long."

This allows for more unique rewards each week instead of the generic best TOTW players being in Player Picks at the end of the weekend.

Play-offs qualification

Like in FIFA 23, players need to earn Champions Qualification Points in order to Qualify for the Champs Playoffs.

The way of getting these points is simple, play Division Rivals, and each win, or draw will add Qualification points until you reach the target of 1,250.

Finals qualification

To qualify for the UT Champs finals, you will need to get four wins and a loss out of the 10 playoff matches, in order to be able to compete in the Weekend League.

Play-off rewards EA FC 24

You can rank differently in playoff matches and this gives you alternative rewards. The higher the rank, the better your reward will be!

Rank 1 (40 pts)

Jumbo Rare Players Pack x 1

Rare Players Pack x 1

Mega Pack x 1

Rank 2 (36 pts)

Rare Mega Pack x 1

Prime Gold Players Pack x 1

Small Rare Gold Players Pack x 2

Rank 3 (32 pts)

Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack x 1

Rare Gold Pack x 2

Small Prime Gold Players Pack x 2

Champions Playoffs

Rank 4 (26 pts)

Mega Pack x 2

Rare Gold Pack x 1

Rank 5 (20 pts)

Rare Gold Pack x 2

Small Prime Gold Players Pack x 1

Rank 6 (12 pts)

Gold Players Pack x 2

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x 1

Rank 7 (4 pts)

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x 2

EA FC 24 Champs rewards

EA FC 24

Once you have made it to UT Champs, you will need to compete in 20 games, and the more you win, the higher your rank will be.

A win in Champs is worth FOUR points, and a loss is worth ONE, there are no draws in Champs matches, as they all go down to penalties.

However, even if you don't rank too high, you will still earn a decent amount of packs and coins, so let's take a look at what they are.

Champs Rank and rewards

Rank 1 (76 pts)

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 3

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack x 1

87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x 1

Rare Players Pack x 1

Ultimate Pack x 2

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,500 XP

125,000 coins

Rank 2 (72 pts)

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 3

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack x 1

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x 1

Ultimate Pack x 2

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,500 XP

100,000 coins

Rank 3 (67 pts)

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 3

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack x 1

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x 1

Jumbo Rare Players Pack x 1

Ultimate Pack x 1

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,500 XP

85,000 coins

Rank 4 (60 pts)

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 3

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack x 1

Jumbo Rare Players Pack x 1

Ultimate Pack x 1

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,500 XP

50,000 coins

Rank 5 (51 pts)

1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 3

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack x 1

Rare Players Pack x 1

Ultimate Pack x 1

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,350 XP

30,000 coins

Champs EA FC 24

Rank 6 (45 pts)

1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 2

85+ Rare Gold Player Pack x 1

Ultimate Pack x 1

Rare Players Pack x 1

1,250 Champs Qualification Points

1,150 XP

25,000 coins

Rank 7 (36 pts)

1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 2

Rare Players Pack x 1

Jumbo Players Pack x 1

1,000 Champs Qualification Points

1,000 XP

15,000 coins

Rank 8 (24 pts)

1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 2

Rare Players Pack x 1

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack x 2

750 Champs Qualification Points

750 XP

10,000 coins

Rank 9 (12 pts)

1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 1

Prime Gold Players Pack x 2

500 Champs Qualification Points

500 XP

5,000 coins

Rank 10 (4 pts)

1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Player Pick (Untradeable) x 1

Rare Mixed Players Pack x 1

500 Champs Qualification Points

250 XP

