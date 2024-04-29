FC 24 How to complete TOTS Chloe Kelly SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just released two brilliant TOTS squads to continue the Team of the Season promo, with the Premier League and WSL TOTS dropping into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team!
Players from both leagues have been given insanely boosted blue cards in the game mode, and you can now get your hands on some unbelievable players.
On top of that, Manchester City star Chloe Kelly has been given a TOTS card which is available via SBC, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the winger to your Ultimate Team!
TOTS Chloe Kelly SBC Cheapest Solutions
A brand-new SBC has just dropped into Ultimate Team with Team of the Season continuing fantastically.
England Lioness, Chloe Kelly, has been given an upgraded TOTS card for her performances this season, and FC 24 players can now add the winger to their squad by completing her SBC.
Kelly has been given an incredible 93-rated TOTS item with some even better stats including, 97 pace, 91 shooting, 93 passing, 93 dribbling, and 83 physical.
On top of that, the winger possesses three PlayStyles+ including, Quick Step, First Touch, and Whipped Pass, so she will be lethal against defenders on the wing!
Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for TOTS Chloe Kelly.
Manchester City
Requirements:
- Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
England
Requirements:
- England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
91-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 91
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once all of the squads have been submitted, you will be able to add TOTS Chloe Kelly to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 814k coins.
Will you be adding this Manchester City winger to your team? Let us know in the comments below!
WSL TOTS Out Now | Premier League TOTS Out Now | Title Update 13 Patch Notes | FC 24 Kenilworth Road blunder causes uproar | How to complete TOTS Martin Odegaard SBC | Leaked Kits Set to Feature in FC 25
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC