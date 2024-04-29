FC 24 How to complete TOTS Chloe Kelly SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just released two brilliant TOTS squads to continue the Team of the Season promo, with the Premier League and WSL TOTS dropping into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Players from both leagues have been given insanely boosted blue cards in the game mode, and you can now get your hands on some unbelievable players.

On top of that, Manchester City star Chloe Kelly has been given a TOTS card which is available via SBC, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the winger to your Ultimate Team!

TOTS Chloe Kelly SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new SBC has just dropped into Ultimate Team with Team of the Season continuing fantastically.

England Lioness, Chloe Kelly, has been given an upgraded TOTS card for her performances this season, and FC 24 players can now add the winger to their squad by completing her SBC.

Kelly has been given an incredible 93-rated TOTS item with some even better stats including, 97 pace, 91 shooting, 93 passing, 93 dribbling, and 83 physical.

TOTS Chloe Kelly

On top of that, the winger possesses three PlayStyles+ including, Quick Step, First Touch, and Whipped Pass, so she will be lethal against defenders on the wing!

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for TOTS Chloe Kelly.

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Manchester City

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

England

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

91-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once all of the squads have been submitted, you will be able to add TOTS Chloe Kelly to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 814k coins.

Will you be adding this Manchester City winger to your team? Let us know in the comments below!

