In this piece, we will discuss several Italian players, who have found themselves amidst some controversy, and what actions EA will take with the player's in-game characters, so let's take a look.

Italian stars face removal from FC 24

Sandro Tonali signed for Newcastle United for 64 million Euros in the summer, making him the second-highest transfer in the club's history, and has settled to life in the North-East of England brilliantly so far.

Sandro Tonali

However, Tonali is amongst several Italian players in the headlines at the moment, for breaching betting rules, with guilty parties being given three-year bans.

Although the midfielder has not received any type of punishment, he, along with Nicolo Zaniolo, and Nicolo Fagioli have also been under scrutiny, which may mean they receive bans from football for some time!

If the players are given lengthy suspensions, EA will likely remove them from FC 24, as they did with Ivan Toney in FIFA 23.

Fagioli removed from FC 24

Fagioli may become the second Juventus midfielder to be removed from FC 24 following Paul Pogba who was provisionally suspended in September for failing a drugs test, after his initial sample showed elevated levels of testosterone in his system.

The Italian centre midfielder has been banned for SEVEN months according to Fabrizio Romano, meaning his removal from FC 24 is imminent.

Nicolo Fagioli

EA usually acts swiftly when it comes to these situations, so be sure to make your decisions before it's too late. If you have Tonali, Fagioli, or Zaniolo in your Ultimate Team squad, now may be the best time to sell, before they are removed from the game.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.