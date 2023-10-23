FC 24: Trailblazers Simons SBC Cheapest Solutions

We are several weeks into FC 24, and it continues to get better with TOTW 5, and Trailblazers Team 2 in packs now!

Trailblazers Team 2 in packs now!

EA has just dropped their latest SBC which involves a wonderkid from RB Leipzig with some fantastic hair! Xavi Simons is now available as an SBC. Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to completing it, and adding Xavi Simons to your Ultimate Team!

Trailblazers Simons SBC cheapest solutions

Xavi Simons has started his season off with a bang, joining RB Leipzig on loan from PSG in the summer.

The Dutch youngster has scored three goals and assisted four times in the Bundesliga in just eight games for Leipzig, and is loving life in Germany, making a huge step up from his time at PSV last season.

EA has granted Simons with an 84-rated right winger card, after his impressive displays, and he looks a beast.

click to enlarge + 3 Trailblazers Simons

He also has the Technical PlayStyle+, making him a nuisance when controlling the ball whilst sprinting past the opposition.

Simons' Squad Building Challenge requires two squads to be completed, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Trailblazers Xavi Simons SBC!

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga SBC

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 86-Rated Squad SBC

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, by submitting these two squads, you will receive two packs to your store as well as a cracking new RW player from the Bundesliga, who you will have lots of fun with in-game.

This SBC will cost you around 145k coins to complete.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.