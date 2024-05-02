FC 24 Premier League April POTM Nominees Revealed & How to Vote

The April Premier League POTM is the second-to-last POTM of the season, and its release in FC 24 coincides with the TOTS cards, so hopefully, the cards will be excellent regardless of who wins.

Below, we’ve outlined each of the players nominated, what they’ve achieved, and what you need to do so you can vote and hopefully influence who wins for April.

April Premier League POTM Nominees

There are six nominations for April, all of which have had stellar months. Below are the nominees and what they achieved over the last month.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United - 88 OVR)

Right now, Manchester United is not in the best form. In April, the only team they beat was Sheffield United, who have now been relegated. However, Fernandes has been a glimmer of hope on that side. During this time, he’s scored six goals and an assist; without him, the results would be even worse. It’s hard to see him winning the award for the month because his side's form has dipped so much, but as an individual, he’s been amazing.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City - 82 OVR)

Defenders rarely win these awards, with the plaudits often going towards more attacking players who are more likely to score goals and get assists, although Gvardiol has still managed two goals, an assist, and two clean sheets. City are red hot right now, and it’s partly thanks to just how consistent Gvardiol has been in April, with the goals also being absolute stunners.

Kai Havertz (Arsenal - 82 OVR)

Like Gvardiol, Havertz’s upturn in form has been a big part of his team's consistency. If Arsenal does win the league, his performances throughout April will be remembered. The Striker/Midfielder has four goals and three assists while constantly being involved in huge wins, including the North London Derby.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta (Crystal Palace - 75 OVR)

The Crystal Palace striker has five goals in the six games in April, which is nothing short of remarkable considering how he has struggled for goals in the past. Palace have also had some huge wins this month, beating teams above them like West Ham, Newcastle, and even Liverpool.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea - 66 OVR)

Cole Palmer has continued to bang goals for fun during April, scoring seven goals in total, with four coming in a single match. These goals have put him level with Haaland for the Golden Boot. Without him, who is probably the signing of the season, Chelsea would be struggling even more and maybe even dragged into the scrap at the bottom of the table.

Jordan Pickford (Everton - 82 OVR)

To get four clean sheets in a month on a relegation-threatened side is an unbelievable achievement for England’s number one. Pickford has been immense this season, without him Everton maybe even would’ve gone down but thanks to huge wins in April, including beating rival Liverpool, they will be safe for another season.

How to Vote for April’s Premier League POTM

Here is how to vote for POTM in April:

Follow the link to go to the Premier League website

Click Vote Now to be taken to the nominees

to be taken to the nominees Hover over the player who you want to vote for and select Vote Now again

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be taken to a screen with a small vote button - click this, and your vote will be counted

That’s all you need to know about voting for the Premier League POTM; let us know who gets your vote in the comments.



