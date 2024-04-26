FC 24 TOTS Luiz Objectives Guide

The arrival of the Premier League and WSL Team of the Season means the beloved promo is officially underway in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

To celebrate, EA has released a bunch of TOTS SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives into the online game mode for all players to enjoy.

Speaking of Objectives, TOTS Douglas Luiz is attainable by completing four challenges, and we'll go through each one below so you can add him to your Ultimate Team without spending a single penny!

TOTS Douglas Luiz Objectives Guide

A new objective is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate the release of the Premier League and WSL Team of the Season, and EA has made another insane card available for FREE!

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is now available in Ultimate Team objectives, and all you have to do is complete four challenges to get his new TOTS card.

TOTS Douglas Luiz

Luiz has been given a 91-rated TOTS card and comes with some great stats to match, including 89 Pace, 89 Shooting, 92 Passing, 88 Dribbling, 87 Defending, and 85 Physical.

On top of that, the Brazilian also comes with three PlayStyles+, which are Intercept, Pinged Pass, and Trivela.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at how to complete the TOTS Douglas Luiz objectives, so you can add the midfielder to your Ultimate Team at no extra cost!

Brazilian Baller

Requirements:

Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from Brazil in your starting 11.

Rewards:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Master of the Midfield

Requirements:

Assist a goal with a Midfielder in 5 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Rewards:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

In It To Win It

Requirements:

Win 7 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 Premier League players in your starting 11.

Rewards:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

250 XP

Finesse Finish

Requirements:

Score 5 goals using a Finesse shot in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Rewards:

75+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed all of the challenges for this objective, you will be able to redeem TOTS Douglas Luiz, as well as several packs, to your Ultimate Team!

Will you be completing this objective? Let us know in the comments below.

