How to Complete FC 24 Premier League TOTS Konate SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season is officially up and running after the Premier League, and WSL became the first to receive a TOTS squad in FC 24 Ultimate Team on Friday, April 26.
Since then, EA has released a bunch of promo-themed SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, with the likes of TOTS Martin Odegaard and Douglas Luiz available to earn now.
That's not all; however, as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate has also been given a TOTS SBC, and below, we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add him to your Ultimate Team!
Premier League TOTS Konate SBC Cheapest Solutions
A new SBC is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate the release of the first TOTS squads, and EA has made another insane card available for players to earn.
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is now available in Ultimate Team via SBC. To get his new card, you must complete six squad-building challenges.
Konate has an impressive 92-rated TOTS card with some great stats to match, including 88 Pace, 86 Dribbling, 92 Defending, and 92 Physical. The French CB also has three PlayStyles+ including Block, Bruiser, and Aerial.
With all that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Premier League TOTS Konate SBC and add him to your squad!
Liverpool
Requirements:
- Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
France
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you can add Premier League TOTS Ibrahima Konate to your Ultimate Team for around 611K coins.
Is TOTS Konate Worth Completing?
Although Konate's rating and stats alone make him worth it, another reason to complete this SBC is that his center-back partner at Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, also has a TOTS card.
If you are already in possession of the Dutchman, especially, then adding TOTS Konate to your backline is a no-brainer.
Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.
WSL TOTS Out Now | Premier League TOTS Out Now | Title Update 13 Patch Notes | FC 24 Kenilworth Road blunder causes uproar | How to complete TOTS Martin Odegaard SBC | Leaked Kits Set to Feature in FC 25
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC