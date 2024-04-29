How to Complete FC 24 Premier League TOTS Konate SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season is officially up and running after the Premier League, and WSL became the first to receive a TOTS squad in FC 24 Ultimate Team on Friday, April 26.

Since then, EA has released a bunch of promo-themed SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, with the likes of TOTS Martin Odegaard and Douglas Luiz available to earn now.

That's not all; however, as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate has also been given a TOTS SBC, and below, we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add him to your Ultimate Team!

Premier League TOTS Konate SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate the release of the first TOTS squads, and EA has made another insane card available for players to earn.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is now available in Ultimate Team via SBC. To get his new card, you must complete six squad-building challenges.

Premier League TOTS Konate

Konate has an impressive 92-rated TOTS card with some great stats to match, including 88 Pace, 86 Dribbling, 92 Defending, and 92 Physical. The French CB also has three PlayStyles+ including Block, Bruiser, and Aerial.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Premier League TOTS Konate SBC and add him to your squad!

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Liverpool

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

France

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90 Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you can add Premier League TOTS Ibrahima Konate to your Ultimate Team for around 611K coins.

Is TOTS Konate Worth Completing?

Although Konate's rating and stats alone make him worth it, another reason to complete this SBC is that his center-back partner at Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, also has a TOTS card.

If you are already in possession of the Dutchman, especially, then adding TOTS Konate to your backline is a no-brainer.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

