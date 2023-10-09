FC 24: 80+ Upgrade Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 has had its first Weekend League, and as the new week begins, players will already be planning their squads for next weekend, by opening packs and finding players on the transfer market.

If you are looking for any FC 24 content, then we have you covered, with news on Team of the Week 4, as well as a guide on how to complete the Matteo Darmian RTTK Objective, we also have everything you need to know about Evolutions, covering Relentless Winger, Golden Glow Up, and Pacey Protector, so be sure to check those out.

EA's latest release has been an 84+ Double Upgrade, as well as a repeatable 80+ upgrade pack, both of which are available as SBCs. We have already covered the 84+ Double Upgrade, so be sure to check that one out, as we crack on with the 80+ upgrade in this piece, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions.

80+ Upgrade Pack FC 24 cheapest solutions

Many players have incredible teams already in FC 24, despite the game only being out for a couple of weeks!

There are also tons of SBCs out at the moment, including David Beckham, Jonathan David, and Take Kubo to name a few, however, this 80+ Upgrade gives you a random player over the rating of 80, and it's repeatable!

We will now take a look at the requirements needed to complete this Squad Building Challenge, and the cheapest squad to use, so without further ado, let's see how to complete the 80+ upgrade.

80+ Upgrade

Requirements:

Rare Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Number of Players in the Squad: 6

Squad:

click to enlarge 80+ upgrade solutions

Price: 2,500 coins

This SBC is by far one of the most fun, and risk-free in Ultimate Team!

By submitting just SIX players from your club, you will receive an 80+ rated Rare Gold player into your team, and you could get lucky and pack a walkout, or even better!

We recommend this SBC to anyone, and any duplicates you have should be going into this if they are untradeable, or quick sell price.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.