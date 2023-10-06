FC 24: Kubo La Liga September POTM SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is only just getting started and tons of content has already been dropped within the first few weeks of the games' launch!

Player of the Month cards are hugely popular amongst FC 24 fans, and James Maddison's SBC was a huge hit. EA has now released Take Kubo's SBC for being POTM in La Liga during September, and his card looks sick! So let's take a look at the cheapest way to complete it!

Kubo La Liga September POTM SBC cheapest solutions

Japanese winger Take Kubo had a solid September playing for Real Sociedad, where his side won three games and only lost once, to the almighty Real Madrid, his former club.

Kubo scored four goals in the month, and beat the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jude Bellingham to the award!

The 22-year-old has really excelled since signing for Sociedad and looks like one of the most promising forwards in Europe currently.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete Take Kubo's La Liga September POTM SBC in FC 24!

La Liga (13.3k coins)

Requirements:

LA LIGA ESPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

85 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad (32.9k coins)

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

And that's all you have to do to complete the Kubo SBC and land yourself with a pacey, and agile right winger for your Ultimate Team Squad!

His stats are very capable of bringing you success in Weekend League, and at just 50k coins to complete, Kubo would be a great addition to any La Liga squad.

