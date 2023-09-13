EA Sports FC 24 is almost here and fans can't quite contain their excitement ahead of the newest release from EA.

This year many new features are being implemented into the game, as EA parts ways with FIFA after a 30-year relationship, one of which, is adding women to FUT, a feature that will bring together two worlds and make for an even more unique experience than ever before!

Ultimate Team is set to be even more fun this year, and we have covered everything to get you started in EA FC 24, from guides to all 5 star skill players and even player ratings! Talking of which, let's have a look at the top 24 players in the Women's Super League (WSL) in EA FC 24!

WSL player ratings in EA FC 24

The WSL is the top division of women's football in England and boasts some of the world's best players, managers, and facilities when it comes to the women's game.

EA has been releasing ratings slowly but surely, introducing all players with PlayStyles, as well as the best Premier League players in EA FC 24.

Leading the way for the ladies, as expected, is Sam Kerr. Featuring on the cover of FIFA 23, Kerr is an outstanding striker and breaks records everywhere she goes and her Chelsea teammate Guro Reiten is also towards the top of the list, thanks to her goals and assist tally over the past few years.

It's no surprise to see many of the England Lionesses' first team in the top 24 WSL players, many of which helped towards winning the European Championships in 2022 and came runners-up against Spain in the final of the World Cup.

Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp look particularly threatening on the wings and could be a key part in many players' Ultimate Team.

Another great wide option would be Chloe Kelly, whose stats look incredible for an 84-rated player, and would be great to link with other Manchester City players, especially with them missing out on an out-an-out RW this season, since Riyad Mahrez's departure.

Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord look to be a great left-sided Arsenal duo, and Ashleigh Neville is the highest-rated Spurs player in the WSL.

That's all for the WSL player ratings for now, however, we can expect the full database of player ratings to be dropped on the 15 September, so stay tuned!

