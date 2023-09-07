With ratings being leaked constantly ahead of the release of EA Sports FC 24 on 29 September, fans of all clubs are keeping their eyes peeled for the release of their favourite players.

We have already covered the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, with the latest release being Tottenham Hotspur, however, fans aren't going to be very happy!

Let's check out the Spurs player ratings for EA FC 24.

Tottenham player ratings in EA FC 24

After several years of disappointing finishes under angry managers, Spurs look to be a new team this season under Ange Postecoglou, however, EA will be basing these player ratings off of last season, where quite frankly, Spurs were awful.

Harry Kane has left in search of trophies at Bayern, meaning the ratings this year seem a lot lower.

Many players have been downgraded and the current leaks don't include any of the new signings other than James Maddison.

Here's the player ratings for Spurs in EA FC 24:

click to enlarge + 4 Spurs player ratings

Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)

Tottenham's new captain is Heung-Min Son and like in most games, his card looks pretty good, despite a -2 downgrade to his card! The Korean has started this season in much better form and seems to be relishing in the new system under Big Ange. You can check out his card in our 50-41 ratings piece!

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (84 OVR)

The Danish international was a mainstay in the Spurs midfield last season and has been given a +1 rating in EA FC 24. His goal against Marseille helped Spurs get through the group stages of the Champions League. Overall, his stats are decent however his pace lets him down.

James Maddison (84 OVR)

A player who has really shone since signing for Spurs is James Maddison. So much so, that he's been nominated for the Premier League POTM for August! Maddison looks to be the real deal at Spurs and it won't be a surprise if he was to be awarded a few special cards this season.

click to enlarge + 4 James Maddison

Hugo Lloris (83 OVR)

Likely to never wear a Spurs shirt again, Hugo Lloris seems to have disappeared after last season despite still being on the Tottenham books. His season wasn't great last campaign, and EA has given him a -4 downgrade to his rating.

Cristian Romero (82 OVR)

Despite being one of Tottenham's better players last season and also winning the World Cup, EA has given Romero a downgrade, which is slightly surprising. The Argentinian CB goes down -1 rating from FIFA 23, but should hopefully have a face scan.

Giovani Lo Celso (81 OVR)

Giovani Lo Celso spent the last two seasons on loan at Villarreal and was unlucky to miss out on the Argentina World Cup squad through injury. Now back at Spurs, he will be looking for a fresh start under Postecoglou, and his rating remains the same.

Dejan Kulusevski (81 OVR)

Another player to retain his rating in EA FC 24 is Dejan Kulusevski. The right winger contributed to nine goals in the Premier League last season, scoring twice and assisting seven times.

Pedro Porro (81 OVR)

A fairly new addition to the Spurs side is Pedro Porro, who made his transfer to North London permanent over the summer. The Spanish RWB has a good all-round card, with the same rating as in FIFA 23.

Richarlison (80 OVR)

The Brazilian striker has had a -1 downgrade this season and his pace has dropped below the 80's. He spent most of last season on the bench, with Spurs playing Kane in that position, but with the England captain moving to Germany, Richarlison will be looking to improve on a poor campaign last time out.

click to enlarge + 4 Richarlison

Ivan Perisic (79 OVR)

This one is surprising, as Perisic's performances went under the radar last campaign. The Croatian veteran assisted 12 times in all competitions last season, however, EA has given him a huge -5 downgrade. A bit harsh!

Yves Bissouma (79 OVR)

Antonio Conte didn't play Yves Bissouma and it's crazy to see why, as this season he looks incredible! The Mali international has had a tough start since moving from Brighton, although if he keeps on performing at the standard of this season, he will surpass his 81 OVR from FIFA 23.

click to enlarge + 4 Yves Bissouma

Emerson Royal (78 OVR)

Emerson Royal really is something. He's a pleasure to watch as you don't know what his next move will be. From no-look passes that go out of play, to thunderbolts from the edge of the box, he really is entertaining. EA has given him the same rating as last year.

Eric Dier (77 OVR)

Another player who is likely not to wear the shirt again is Eric Dier, who hasn't been involved in any Spurs squad this season. He has received a -3 downgrade from FIFA 23, and his performances were below par.

Ben Davies (77 OVR)

Despite not being the most exciting footballer on the pitch, Ben Davies always puts in a shift. His lack of game time for Spurs is probably the reason for his -2 downgrade from EA.

