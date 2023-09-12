EA FC 24 is almost here as EA Sports officially announced the top 24 ratings in the game with the full database coming this Friday.

The excitement for the first title of EA FC is at an all-time high. Now with the latest update that the EA FC 24 top 24 Premier League ratings are out, the hype continues!

Without further ado let's take a look at the top 24 Premier League players in EA FC 24!

EA FC 24 Premier League ratings

The top Premier League ratings are now here, in line with EA FC 24, EA Sports has provided us with the top 24 Premier League players with stats and ratings all officially confirmed!

As expected we have Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne both at the top of the list tied at 91-rated, who are actually both tied at the top of EA FC 24 ratings along with two other players.

It is to be expected that the treble winners Manchester City have a lot of players in this list, but one player who has been dirty by EA Sports is the Man City goalkeeper Ederson who has received a -1 downgrade from FIFA 23 making him an 88-rated player. Even Alisson who had a hard year at Liverpool is higher rated at 89 overall.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard sees a big upgrade, now rated 87 after an amazing season with Arsenal going head-to-head with Manchester City for the title race but just fell short.

Newly transferred stars hit the top 24 list for FC 24 with Nkunku and Tonali joining the Premier League, they both enter the fray as 86-rated players, and it is a must say that both of their cards look amazing!

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson have both been downgraded -1 in EA FC 24 after a difficult season at Liverpool. Although both cards have been downgraded, they both have great stats nonetheless and will continue to do well in FC 24.

That is it for the top 24 Premier League ratings. We can expect more ratings to be dropped throughout the week with the big reveal coming on 15 September, 2023 where the full FC 24 database is revealed. With the POTM nominations still live, we will also have our first POTM FC 24 player revealed very soon!

