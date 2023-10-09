FC 24: Bergwijn RTTK SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, and there are still Road to the Knockouts promo cards being released daily!

We have covered both Team 1 and Team 2, as well as other news including TOTW 4, Trailblazers, and Future Stars. We also have guides on Evolutions such as Relentless Winger, Golden Glow Up, and Pacey Protector.

But let's get back to RTTK, and discuss the cheapest solutions to complete Steven Bergwijn, the newest SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Steven Bergwijn RTTK SBC cheapest solutions

EA has been releasing RTTK cards since the promo started, with Team 1 and Team 2 releasing over the past two weeks. We have also been gifted SBCs and Objectives to complete including Jonathan David, and Matteo Darmian to name a few.

On top of this, David Beckham became the first Icon SBC of FC 24, and EA dropped a Road to the Knockouts mini-release over the weekend, which included Mario Gotze, and Nemanja Matic.

Now let's take a look at the latest SBC on FC 24, which is Steven Bergwijn's Europa League Road to the Knockout card.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 84-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

And that's all you need to do to complete the Steven Bergwijn Road to the Knockouts SBC. The Dutchman is a fairly cheap option for most players in Ultimate Team, and works well with the Eredivisie Squad Foundations players, as well as Dutch players in other leagues.

For around 33k coins, you can add a new winger to your team ahead of the second-ever FC 24 Weekend League. The most expensive players you will need to complete this SBC will be a TOTW player, which shouldn't be any more than 11k coins, and an 85-rated player.

