EA FC 24 TOTW 2 Includes AWESOME striker!

EA FC 24 is now finally out with players now creating their Ultimate Teams with amazing TOTW 1, and TOTW 2 cards!

Ultimate Team has had a very good start to EA FC with Evolutions taking off, Mad Ready, and RTTK all adding to the release hype!

With trading tips, defending, attacking tips, and the best formation in the game we have you covered on the latest FC 24 guides! Now we move our attention over to the new Team of the Week in EA FC 24!

EA FC TOTW 2 players

The latest and second Team of the Week has been revealed in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and we are so excited to take a look at these amazing players featuring the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son who have been reunited back into the same squad for the first time since Kane moved to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window!

Harry Kane (91 OVR)

After scoring a whopping three goals and assisting two against Bochum in a 7-0 win, Harry Kane was always going to be included in this TOTW. What a card he has with 94 shooting, he is easily the best shooter on the ball in the game!

Heung-Min Son (88 OVR)

Son scored a brace in the London derby making him an absolute certainty to be in this Team of the Week, with an amazing 88-rated card, fans will be hoping they pack him!

N'Golo Kante (87 OVR)

N'Golo Kante is the first big Saudi Pro League player to join the FC 24 TOTW as his goal and assist against Al Fateh FC made him join this squad as an 87-rated player!

Joao Cancelo (87 OVR)

87-rated Joao Cancelo joins TOTW 2 as his goal and assist against Celta Vigo proved to be clutch after helping Barcelona win 3-2!

Kaoru Mitoma (83 OVR)

Brighton star Mitoma is included after just playing 45 minutes against Bournemouth where he scored two goals and received the MOTM award.

TOTW 2 Players you need!

With Team of the Week reducing to 18 players instead of 23 in EA FC 24, we believe that inform cards are likely to be more valuable, purely because there are fewer of them!

We have picked out the best three players who you need to pick up from TOTW 2, but that doesn't include the top five players mentioned above!

Jean-Clair Todibo (82 OVR)

The French CB from OGC Nice has started off the season really well under a young manager, and his card looks like a great pickup for your squad. With Ligue 1, and nation links, Todibo will do well chemistry-wise but also, he has 77 pace, 84 defending, and 82 physical, so looks like a beast!

Saul (85 OVR)

Saul is the featured TOTW in this week's release getting a huge +5 to his gold card rating! The Spanish CM has solid all-round stats and links well to starter players like Angel Correa, and Marcos Llorente.

David Neres (83 OVR)

Although there aren't too many high-profile Liga Portugal players in FC 24, we recommend giving David Neres a try. The Brazilian winger has 89 pace, and 89 dribbling, which is outstanding for an 83-rated card!

