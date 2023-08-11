EA FC 24 fever is here as we arrive closer to the full release of the game on 29, September 2023.

Many pitch notes and deep dives have been revealed showcasing all new features in the new era and title of EA Sports FC. From Gameplay to Matchday Experience, Career Mode and Ultimate Team, fans that have been following along this summer have a good understanding on what is set to be the most authentic and dynamic football game yet.

Many announcements are yet to be revealed as EA and their partnerships slowly drip exclusive news on what feels to be a daily basis. With many new stadiums announced, we now have a confirmed new stadium joining the fray. Without further or do, lets dive into the latest stadium news.

Will the Stade Pierre Mauroy be in EA FC 24?

New news has recently dropped that French giants, LOSC Lille will have their stadium Stade Pierre Mauroy added into EA FC 24.

The 50,000 capacity stadium will be fully scanned and exclusive in EA FC 24 as a part of LOSC Lille and EA Sports' partnership.

click to enlarge + 2

LOSC Lille's stadium is just one of many newly confirmed stadiums in EA FC 24. Parting ways with FIFA looks to have allowed EA Sports more time and flexibility to partner up with clubs allowing EA FC fans to play FC 24 with exclusive partnerships.

All Ligue 1 stadiums to be in EA FC 24?

In a recent tweet by the official Ligue 1 Uber Eats twitter page, translated from French to English. The Ligue 1 page announced that all Ligue 1 stadiums will in EA FC 24 as part of their partnership with EA Sports.

click to enlarge + 2

Ligue 1 will be one of the most enjoyable leagues to play with in EA FC 24 if this is confirmed as true.

With this partnership growing between Ligue 1 and EA Sports there is a high possibility that we see many new scanned faces come from France in the new title of EA FC 24.

We will have to continue waiting as more information drop on this, but for now make sure you keep up to date with RealSport101.