EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Deep Dive COUNTDOWN: Start date, time & what to expect

EA FC 24 is almost here and the hype around this brand-new game is growing with every passing day.

EA is adding fuel to that fire, revealing a host of new features that are arriving in the game this year.

Ultimate Team has been the flagship mode for EA for some time and we cannot wait to see what's in store this year.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the start date, time and what to expect from this year's big reveal.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Deep Dive COUNTDOWN

The countdown to the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team deep dive is firmly on, with the major mode set to feature as EA's next headline live stream.

Certain to be structured similarly to the deep dives we've seen before, the Ultimate Team deep dive will take a look at all of the major, and minor, additions made to the mode, over the course of an 8-10 minute video.

The video, live streamed on YouTube and soon available across all social media platforms, will detail a lot of the headline features coming to the mode.

BRAND NEW FEATURES - EA is set to reveal all this week

That's not all, however, as EA is certain to release further details in their Ultimate Team pitch notes, with a host of exciting new features set to be hidden within the notes.

Start Date & Time

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Team deep dive reveal is taking place on Wednesday, August 9 at 4 PM BST.

Much like the other deep dive events, the deep dive video will premier on YouTube before being released across all other social media platforms.

EXCITING TIMES - Ultimate Team is entering a new era

Following the video, pitch notes will be available on EA's website, allowing you to delve deeper into everything that's been revealed.

On top of that, you can be sure that we will have you covered for all of the major, and minor, features that EA reveals for their headline mode.

What To Expect

As seen with the other major EA FC deep dives, the Ultimate Team reveal will likely take the form of an 8-10-minute video that delves deep into the new features set to be added.

So far, we know that women's players will be added to Ultimate Team for the first time, with the live stream certain to touch on how both sets of players will coexist and combine on the pitch.

On top of that, we will almost certainly see a host of new FUT Heroes and ICONS revealed, or teased, during the stream.

NEW ADDITIONS - Female players are now in Ultimate Team

Evolutions is a new feature that has people scratching their heads and we're certain that some of the queries around this new mode will also be addressed during the video.

As EA FC 24 represents a new era, we'd also expect EA to reveal a brand new UI (User Interface) for Ultimate Team, showcasing some of the minor features that will make the experience more streamlined and enjoyable.

It remains to be seen whether EA will reveal all, or keep some cards close to their chest. Either way, we know the hype is going to get even stronger after this Ultimate Team reveal.