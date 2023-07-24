EA FC 24: Pre-order free Hero card bonus!

EA FC 24 is coming closer with new information being released every week, and with pre-ordering for the new title now here.

The excitement continues to build while we remain at the end game of FIFA 23 with a last and final promo in FUTTIES.

Table of contents What do you get with the pre-order bonus? Nintendo Switch pre-order bonus Founder status EA FC 24 Hero cards animated

Without further or do lets dive into what you can expect to receive from pre-ordering EA FC 24.

What do you get with the pre-order bonus?

In a limited time offer, EA Sports have announced package deals if you pre-order EA FC 24.

Ultimate edition - £99.99 (consoles)

Fans will have until 22, August 2023 to receive the EA FC 24 pre-order bonus which includes a free UEFA Champions League Hero card item. The player will receive this card in-game on 27, November 2023.

Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Ultimate Team Hero Item on 27 November, 2023.

Up to 7 Days Early Access, start playing on 22 Sept - 4600 FC Points.

Access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team beginning 22 September 2023.

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player Item (24 matches).

Nike x EA SPORTS FC Ultimate Team Kit.

Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team Player Item.

1 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (new members only).

Plus all Standard Edition incentives.

Standard edition - £69.99 (consoles)

Cover Star Loan Player Item (10 matches)

2 Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (pick 1 male & 1 female for 5 matches)

Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs

Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career

1 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (new members only)

Nintendo Switch pre-order bonus

Nintendo Switch will finally have a new version of EA FC through FC 24, after years of the same old updated legacy version. You can now pre-order the Nintendo switch version of EA FC 24.

However, there is one catch, the Nintendo Switch does not come with any pre-order bonuses. There will also be no Nintendo Switch ultimate edition of the game.

Founder status

Pre-order and play EA FC 24 before 1, November 2023 to be rewarded with a 'founder status' on you profile.

FC Founder will be the mark of all EA FC 24 players who have played the game from launch as a sign of respect from EA for the support after the transition from FIFA to EA FC.

EA FC 24 Hero cards animated

It is now official that Hero cards will be animated in EA FC 24. The first time ever in FIFA/ EA FC history that we will have animated cards in the game.

The animation uses thunder/ shock waves that are inside the card which also come outside the card to give it a 3D effect.

This will be the first test from EA in finding out the possibilities of card designs. We can expect to see a lot more animated cards coming in EA FC 24 with the potential of new types of cards coming.

Within the pre-order bonus of the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24, players will receive a free in-game limited UEFA Champions League Hero item on 27, November 2023.

EA Sports have announced that Hero cards will be revealed for EA FC 24 on 25, July 2023. We will continue to update this page with what potential Heroes you could receive from pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24.